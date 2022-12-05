Outshine is now available in Japanese, Chinese, and Korean

Hi Light Chasers,
We are glad to announce that after a few weeks of playtesting with our Asian community, Outshine is now ready to be released in Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. Thank you for all your feedback. We hope that you will enjoy the update.
On a side note, we also corrected a few bugs reported and improved the current version of the game.
Improvements:
- support for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean
- moved popcorn enemy into the red color category
- more responsive leaderboard
- when online, your leaderboard score will override the local score if lower
- update English and Japanese dictionaries
- update scoring rules as they were unclear
- update UI to better reflect how the score is calculated
- add difficulty to the leaderboard ( if no difficulty is visible that means its a score from before the update )
Fixes:
- reduce GPU load in the menu
- cleaner text background
- local score not being read correctly
- achievement fixed for beating boss2
- reduce the log file size
- fader could get stuck on level load
- fix the sound being interrupted
- popcorn VFX staying on screen
- do not try to upload scores when not having an internet connection (could block the game at the end screen panel)
- word visibility now also impacts background visibility
Many thanks for the positive feedback and the good reviews, it helps a lot!
Keep on shining.
-VirginRedemption
Pssst: If you want to keep up to date with the latest news, don't hesitate to join our discord.
