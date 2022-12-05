Outshine is now available in Japanese, Chinese, and Korean

Hi Light Chasers,

We are glad to announce that after a few weeks of playtesting with our Asian community, Outshine is now ready to be released in Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. Thank you for all your feedback. We hope that you will enjoy the update.

On a side note, we also corrected a few bugs reported and improved the current version of the game.

Improvements:

support for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean

moved popcorn enemy into the red color category

more responsive leaderboard

when online, your leaderboard score will override the local score if lower

update English and Japanese dictionaries

update scoring rules as they were unclear

update UI to better reflect how the score is calculated

add difficulty to the leaderboard ( if no difficulty is visible that means its a score from before the update )

Fixes:

reduce GPU load in the menu

cleaner text background

local score not being read correctly

achievement fixed for beating boss2

reduce the log file size

fader could get stuck on level load

fix the sound being interrupted

popcorn VFX staying on screen

do not try to upload scores when not having an internet connection (could block the game at the end screen panel)

word visibility now also impacts background visibility

Many thanks for the positive feedback and the good reviews, it helps a lot!

Keep on shining.

-VirginRedemption

Pssst: If you want to keep up to date with the latest news, don't hesitate to join our discord.