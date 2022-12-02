 Skip to content

Cards with Personalities update for 2 December 2022

1.1.0 Patch notes: Final boss

1.1.0 Patch notes: Final boss

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the patch notes!

New boss

  • Won't spoil the fun, but expect to see a familiar face!

Two new cards!

Protoype Cannon
New effect: Builds a cannon that defends you from one hit. if kept alive, gain two attack each turn

Trickster Hipster
New effect: Every gained discard resource counts as a draw resource instead

Balance changes

Shiny Goddess
Cost 4 -> 5
Gold 2 -> 3

  • Fix small bug releated to ending turn when highlighting boss
  • Small visual improvements

Have a nice holiday, and take care!

If you have time, please leave a review! That would help me a lot!

/ Sebastian

