1.1.0 Patch notes: Final boss

Here are the patch notes!

New boss

Won't spoil the fun, but expect to see a familiar face!

Two new cards!

Protoype Cannon

New effect: Builds a cannon that defends you from one hit. if kept alive, gain two attack each turn

Trickster Hipster

New effect: Every gained discard resource counts as a draw resource instead

Balance changes

Shiny Goddess

Cost 4 -> 5

Gold 2 -> 3

Fix small bug releated to ending turn when highlighting boss

Small visual improvements

Have a nice holiday, and take care!

/ Sebastian