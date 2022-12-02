1.1.0 Patch notes: Final boss

Here are the patch notes!
New boss
- Won't spoil the fun, but expect to see a familiar face!
Two new cards!
Protoype Cannon
New effect: Builds a cannon that defends you from one hit. if kept alive, gain two attack each turn
Trickster Hipster
New effect: Every gained discard resource counts as a draw resource instead
Balance changes
Shiny Goddess
Cost 4 -> 5
Gold 2 -> 3
- Fix small bug releated to ending turn when highlighting boss
- Small visual improvements
Have a nice holiday, and take care!
If you have time, please leave a review! That would help me a lot!
/ Sebastian
Changed files in this update