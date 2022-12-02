 Skip to content

Valheim update for 2 December 2022

Patch 0.212.7 [but cooler] (Public Test)

Patch 0.212.7 [but cooler] (Public Test)

Last edited by Wendy

This update is for the Public Test branch of Valheim, and may therefore be unstable. Before we launch this update to the Default version of the game, we want to make sure to have a chance to discover bugs and adjust the balancing, to give you the best game experience possible.
Access the Public Test branch by right clicking Valheim in your Steam library, and then select ‘Properties’. In the new window, select ‘Betas’ and type in the code “yesimadebackups”. The Public Test branch should now be available for you to choose from.
Please leave any feedback you may have in the appropriate channel in our Discord, or in the subforum here on Steam.
As always, remember to be considerate towards players not partaking in the Public Test, in case they want to avoid spoilers.
As the password indicates, please make sure to make backups of your save files before playing.

One more small patch before the weekend!

Patch notes:

Fixes & Improvements:

  • Localization updated
  • Gjall event now works (for real)
  • Dungeon cull fix

