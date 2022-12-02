Added equipable bags

From now, you can buy and equip bags, providing up to 90 new slots in the inventory.
This patch also brings 9 new bags you can loot or purchase, each one providing unique effects.
The player can equip up to two bags at once.
Changed files in this update