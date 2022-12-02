 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 2 December 2022

Added equipable bags

Share · View all patches · Build 10064995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

From now, you can buy and equip bags, providing up to 90 new slots in the inventory.

This patch also brings 9 new bags you can loot or purchase, each one providing unique effects.

The player can equip up to two bags at once.

