0.1.9 | Patch Notes + Episode Two Date Announcement!

Another week and another patch from our dev team who are definitely looking to spoil you.

New!

In Higher difficulties, standard enemies have a chance of having more abilities

The Elite Maker Trial now spawns a new enemy that will one shot you if it reaches you

Lucky now only appears in one spot in the map, and after a few uses, he moves to another spot around the map

Molotov damage now scales with it's assigned miracle rank instead of base enemy health percentage

Added Combat Music that scales with the amount of enemies around you

Changed how penetration works so we can now specify how many solid objects and units it can penetrate separately

Adjusted visuals of several weapons, including their upgraded versions

Added "Escape" as a button to disable Hiding the UI when using the "ALT+Z" Key Combo to hide the UI

Added a respawn if the player ends up falling for more than 30 seconds

Reduced the time between rounds to 5 seconds in Expect difficulty

NPC Footsteps volume increased

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug causing only the host to see the Time Remaining between rounds

Weapon Balances!

Balancing Changes on Weapons Affecting: Purchase Costs and visuals.

- Molotov

Increased Max Damage to 700, up from 200

Increased Min Damage to 525, up from 50

Note that every Molotov Miracle adjusts these damage values

- Revolver

Decreased Base Purchase Cost to 750, down from 1250

- Double-Barreled Shotgun

Increased Base Purchase Cost to 1500, up from 1000

- RS10

Increased Base Purchase Cost to 2250, up from 1750

- Sie Rogotti

Increased Base Purchase Cost to 1500, up from 1250

- MP18A

Increased Base Purchase Cost to 1500, up from 1250

- Thunderbolt

Changed Projectile Visual to look electric

Decreased Projectile Velocity to 50, down from 625

Decreased RPM to 100, down from 600

Reduced Projectile Hit Radius to 0.5, down from 0.75

And now for the date announcement of Episode Two: The Ashes of Sker Hotel! Sker Squad, you don't have too long to wait as it will be launching on the 15th December! Here is your first look...

