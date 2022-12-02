0.1.9 | Patch Notes + Episode Two Date Announcement!

Another week and another patch from our dev team who are definitely looking to spoil you.
New!
- In Higher difficulties, standard enemies have a chance of having more abilities
- The Elite Maker Trial now spawns a new enemy that will one shot you if it reaches you
- Lucky now only appears in one spot in the map, and after a few uses, he moves to another spot around the map
- Molotov damage now scales with it's assigned miracle rank instead of base enemy health percentage
- Added Combat Music that scales with the amount of enemies around you
- Changed how penetration works so we can now specify how many solid objects and units it can penetrate separately
- Adjusted visuals of several weapons, including their upgraded versions
- Added "Escape" as a button to disable Hiding the UI when using the "ALT+Z" Key Combo to hide the UI
- Added a respawn if the player ends up falling for more than 30 seconds
- Reduced the time between rounds to 5 seconds in Expect difficulty
- NPC Footsteps volume increased
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug causing only the host to see the Time Remaining between rounds
Weapon Balances!
- Balancing Changes on Weapons Affecting: Purchase Costs and visuals.
- Molotov
- Increased Max Damage to 700, up from 200
- Increased Min Damage to 525, up from 50
- Note that every Molotov Miracle adjusts these damage values
- Revolver
- Decreased Base Purchase Cost to 750, down from 1250
- Double-Barreled Shotgun
- Increased Base Purchase Cost to 1500, up from 1000
- RS10
- Increased Base Purchase Cost to 2250, up from 1750
- Sie Rogotti
- Increased Base Purchase Cost to 1500, up from 1250
- MP18A
- Increased Base Purchase Cost to 1500, up from 1250
- Thunderbolt
- Changed Projectile Visual to look electric
- Decreased Projectile Velocity to 50, down from 625
- Decreased RPM to 100, down from 600
- Reduced Projectile Hit Radius to 0.5, down from 0.75
And now for the date announcement of Episode Two: The Ashes of Sker Hotel! Sker Squad, you don't have too long to wait as it will be launching on the 15th December! Here is your first look...
