Fixed

Emojis

o Applied a fix to enable use of emojis in scalable Events.

Shared media

o Fixed an issue that could cause videos loaded from redirecting URLs to repeatedly play only a few seconds before restarting.

Voice communication

o Fixed an issue that could cause the wrong VoIP service to be selected for a scalable Event, which then prevented being able to lock users in a mute state.

Localization

o Added some missing localization strings in the UI.