Update! [0.08] Tree fixes, Vehicle specific controls & Conveyor upkeep

The big dirt update still needs more work so that has to wait to next week! (yeah i also want this asap)
So here is a another update to fix/improve other issues while waiting for the dirt!
All dynamites rewamped radius
Menu optimization (Fixed lag when opening)
Sellpoint improvment, can now handle more dirt
Conveyors and production upkeep price changed,
Added a Dot in the HUD center
Vehicle Gearbox and handeling improved
Individual forward/steering controls
Steering wheel control now follows wheel (G29 etc)
Trees and bushes stopped from falling at random
added Tree felling sound
*Other small fixes and tweaks
Now the focus is to continue work on the dirt update!
Best regards
Christian
Changed files in this update