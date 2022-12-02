Rejects!
Welcome to the second day in Tertium, and as you clamber out of your makeshift barracks and put on your boots to stem the tide of Chaos, we are rolling out Hotfix 1.0.13. This hotfix contains crash fixes and a much-needed fix to toughness.
Patch Notes
Crash fixes
- Fixed a crash that could happen when using one of Psyker's talents.
- Resolved a crash that could occur during login to the character selection view.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when entering the headgear equipment view.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when clicking "Exit Psykhanum" twice.
- Fixed a crash that could happen when players used a melee weapon special.
- Fixed a crash that was detected for users that were leaving the Psykhanum.
- Fixed an access violation crash.
- Fixed other various, unspecifiable crashes.
Localization
- Improved localization
- Clarified melee push description to be more accurate, indicating this action will be used when you have no weapon equipped.
Cosmetics
- Resolved some placeholder text that would be shown when inspecting cosmetics and weapon skins in the Commodore’s Vestures and when browsing the trinkets menu.
- Fixed Psyker's Imperial Edition chest plate clipping through the jacket and causing the cosmetic to not match the marketing image.
Bug Fixes & Tweaks
- Fixed an issue that caused toughness bleedthrough damage on toughness over 100. Toughness over 100 on any class should now function as expected.
- Resolved an issue when using a controller in the settings menu, where dropdown lists would not work as expected.
- Added stat tracking for some platform achievements
- Fixed an issue that when an image in the Commodore’s Vestures failed to load, the entire store would fail to show.
- Increased experience and Ordo Dockets when finishing a mission on Malice, Heresy, and Damnation.
- Fixes for enable/disable raytracing features in render config (improves performance).
- Network fix to handle proper disconnects more nicely in LAN transport.
Top Known Issues
- Ray Tracing is currently disabled for AMD and Intel GPU users while investigating issues related to our support for these GPU’s. We are working closely with our hardware partners to resolve this as soon as possible. Until then, ray tracing is turned off by default to avoid any issues in playing the game.
- Optimization and performance. This is an area we continue to work on, and we see issues with performance.
- We are continuing to monitor stability. Players should notice improvements with each subsequent patch.
- We currently don’t support users on IPv6-only networks. This often means a player requires a VPN to play the game. The intention is to support IPv6 in the near future.
- Some players might experience a sudden crash to desktop with dialogue popup. Switching between windowed mode and fullscreen can result in adjusted resolution and deadlock in some rare cases.
- Working on delivering missing Twitch Drops to a select few players. We hope to have this resolved within a week.
- Some users may be missing their pre-order bonuses, and beta tester helmets. We are working on resolving this issue so you all receive appropriate cosmetics as expected. For more information, please visit this link.
