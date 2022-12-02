Rejects!

Welcome to the second day in Tertium, and as you clamber out of your makeshift barracks and put on your boots to stem the tide of Chaos, we are rolling out Hotfix 1.0.13. This hotfix contains crash fixes and a much-needed fix to toughness.

Patch Notes

Crash fixes

Fixed a crash that could happen when using one of Psyker's talents.

Resolved a crash that could occur during login to the character selection view.

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering the headgear equipment view.

Fixed a crash that could occur when clicking "Exit Psykhanum" twice.

Fixed a crash that could happen when players used a melee weapon special.

Fixed a crash that was detected for users that were leaving the Psykhanum.

Fixed an access violation crash.

Fixed other various, unspecifiable crashes.

Localization

Improved localization

Clarified melee push description to be more accurate, indicating this action will be used when you have no weapon equipped.

Cosmetics

Resolved some placeholder text that would be shown when inspecting cosmetics and weapon skins in the Commodore’s Vestures and when browsing the trinkets menu.

Fixed Psyker's Imperial Edition chest plate clipping through the jacket and causing the cosmetic to not match the marketing image.

Bug Fixes & Tweaks

Fixed an issue that caused toughness bleedthrough damage on toughness over 100. Toughness over 100 on any class should now function as expected.

Resolved an issue when using a controller in the settings menu, where dropdown lists would not work as expected.

Added stat tracking for some platform achievements

Fixed an issue that when an image in the Commodore’s Vestures failed to load, the entire store would fail to show.

Increased experience and Ordo Dockets when finishing a mission on Malice, Heresy, and Damnation.

Fixes for enable/disable raytracing features in render config (improves performance).

Network fix to handle proper disconnects more nicely in LAN transport.

Top Known Issues