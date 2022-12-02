Version 0.97a Foundation Update

The following has been added or modified:
-Infestation!
-New threats
-Shadowy voices taunt you over disconnected lines.
-More subtitles
-Almond Water now restores sanity . . .at first.
-General quality of life fixes
-Less invasive camera shake
-Audio balancing and reduction
-Master volume controls now available in pause menu
-Better level transition stability
-More voice lines added
-Less repetitive player vocal method
-Tapes are no longer interrupted when you collect a new one
And lots more I didn't bother to type out.
Enjoy!
-=[ComAdore]=-
