Version 0.97a Foundation Update

The following has been added or modified:

-Infestation!

-New threats

-Shadowy voices taunt you over disconnected lines.

-More subtitles

-Almond Water now restores sanity . . .at first.

-General quality of life fixes

-Less invasive camera shake

-Audio balancing and reduction

-Master volume controls now available in pause menu

-Better level transition stability

-More voice lines added

-Less repetitive player vocal method

-Tapes are no longer interrupted when you collect a new one

And lots more I didn't bother to type out.

Enjoy!

-=[ComAdore]=-