Version 1.3.2

Hello all!

Project Kat has had a small quality of life update fixing some of the issues we were notified about, no changes to story or gameplay. This update contains over a year of engine improvements, so if you find any bugs please [report them at leef6010@gmail.com](mailto:leef6010@gmail.com).

Friendly reminder that Paper Lily chapter 1 - the continuation to Project Kat - will release in January 2023, along with a Kickstarter. You can follow this link and click the green button if you want to be notified!

Changelog

Added various new FPS Limit options (Auto, G-Sync/FreeSync, VSync with Compositor, 40FPS).

Added a setting to change the controller deadzone.

Added an Internal Resolution setting. Higher = smoother camera and better pixel art quality, but demands better hardware.

Added a loading screen (though you may never see it with a fast enough PC).

Added an indicator icon when saving.

Added Kickstarter link.

Moved V-Sync into the FPS Limit setting.

Several new changes to keep the game looking as smooth as possible: Render scaling implemented. This is "Internal Resolution" in settings. Physics will now try to follow the game's FPS when it's lower than 60 FPS (for smoothness under 60FPS). Character movement is now smoothed between frames (for smoothness above 60FPS). Game will now default to FullScreen + VSync (which is optimal most of the time).

Improved volume sliders in settings. Volume will now adjust linearly.

Improved volume defaults.

The game will no longer let you customize your controls the wrong way and mess up your settings irredeemably like before.

Updated engine to Godot v3.5.1.

Fixed an issue that made using the analog thumbsticks to navigate menus very difficult.

Fixed an issue that would cause the player to stop walking if a controller with drift was plugged in.

Fixed an issue that allowed the player to trigger ending K6 without cutting the plants in front of the girls.

Fixed an issue where ambiance sounds would go into the BGM channel.

Steam: Fixed an issue on the Steam Deck where the game would stay paused forever upon opening the Steam overlay.

Steam: Simplified Steam initialization to hopefully prevent "Steam isn't running" errors.

Steam: game settings will no longer cloud-sync.

Known Issues

The instructions box at the top left of the box puzzle minigame have disappeared. Sorry about that! I'm sure it will be back just in time for v1.3.3.

