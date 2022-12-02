 Skip to content

Indoorlands update for 2 December 2022

Patch 1.1.4

Fixed

  • In rare cases the park visitors did not move anymore
  • Every cleaning operation (by the player or by the staff) consumed some memory that was not cleaned up (leak)

If you encounter any issues, crashes, or just want to leave feedback, you can submit a report in-game. There is a form for this in the upper left corner (bug icon). You are also welcome to join our Discord ( https://discord.gg/2X8WWaK ).

  • Your Team Pixelsplit

