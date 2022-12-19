 Skip to content

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope update for 19 December 2022

Major fix 1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 10064155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear players, following Man Of Medan’s patch, version 1.10 of Little Hope is now available as well.​

Once again, we apologise for any issues encountered while playing the game and thank you for your patience.​

This patch includes:​

✔️ Fixed multiple issues with older save files getting corrupted​
✔️ Improved stability and overall game performance​
✔️ Fixed several issues with Collectables and Bearings​
✔️ Fixed issues with menu text visibility​
✔️ Improved online lobby connectivity​
​​
​Some players might encounter the same corrupted save files issue as for the Man Of Medan fix.​
Players who played the game after the previous update using pre-existing save games are likely to be affected.​

​Please accept our sincere apologies if you are amongst the players concerned by this problem.​

The free PC update for Little Hope now includes:

New difficulty settings & QTE warnings,
Improved UI & interactions,
• Updated bearing art & event triggers,
Increased walking speeds,
More accessibility options, including subtitle sizing,

Thank you for your continued support of The Dark Pictures Anthology​.

Changed files in this update

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Content Depot 1194631
  • Loading history…
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Release Content Depot 1194633
  • Loading history…
