Major fix 1.10

Dear players, following Man Of Medan’s patch, version 1.10 of Little Hope is now available as well.
Once again, we apologise for any issues encountered while playing the game and thank you for your patience.
This patch includes:
✔️ Fixed multiple issues with older save files getting corrupted
✔️ Improved stability and overall game performance
✔️ Fixed several issues with Collectables and Bearings
✔️ Fixed issues with menu text visibility
✔️ Improved online lobby connectivity
Some players might encounter the same corrupted save files issue as for the Man Of Medan fix.
Players who played the game after the previous update using pre-existing save games are likely to be affected.
Please accept our sincere apologies if you are amongst the players concerned by this problem.
The free PC update for Little Hope now includes:
• New difficulty settings & QTE warnings,
• Improved UI & interactions,
• Updated bearing art & event triggers,
• Increased walking speeds,
• More accessibility options, including subtitle sizing,
Thank you for your continued support of The Dark Pictures Anthology.
Changed files in this update