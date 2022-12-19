Major fix 1.10

Dear players, following Man Of Medan’s patch, version 1.10 of Little Hope is now available as well.​

Once again, we apologise for any issues encountered while playing the game and thank you for your patience.​

​

This patch includes:​

✔️ Fixed multiple issues with older save files getting corrupted​

✔️ Improved stability and overall game performance​

✔️ Fixed several issues with Collectables and Bearings​

✔️ Fixed issues with menu text visibility​

✔️ Improved online lobby connectivity​

​​

​Some players might encounter the same corrupted save files issue as for the Man Of Medan fix.​

Players who played the game after the previous update using pre-existing save games are likely to be affected.​

​

​Please accept our sincere apologies if you are amongst the players concerned by this problem.​

• New difficulty settings & QTE warnings,

• Improved UI & interactions,

• Updated bearing art & event triggers,

• Increased walking speeds,

• More accessibility options, including subtitle sizing,

Thank you for your continued support of The Dark Pictures Anthology​.