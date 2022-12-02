The Early Access Release is Today!

Dear subROVers,

subROV is finally here!

After the Playtest and the public Demo, we're now ready to launch into Early Access and discover the depths of the ocean together.

subROV: Underwater Discoveries starts with a 15% Launch discount for 1 week!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1648760/

We've made a new trailer to celebrate, nature-documentary style:

About the Early Access

In a nutshell,

We expect subROV to be in Early Access for six months to a year.

During Early Access we plan to add new dives, creatures, and activities.

We will also try experimental features (untethering the ROV, home base with huge test pool, ROV damage model, etc).

The game's price will remain the same after Early Acess.

We'll keep engaged with the community.

For more details, we've added an Early Access section right at the top of the game's front page.

Get In Touch

We have been involved with the community since the Playtest, and more so now -if you have any questions, suggestions, or ideas, by all means let us know:

Through our Discord Server,

Through Twitter,

By email (info 'at' sqr3lab.com)

Thank You!

Thank you so much for your support! We sincerely hope that you enjoy subROV. Happy ROVing! 😃⚓