Hello everyone! Here it comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

Hack and Slime is in the process of growing, in everything: Content, dimensions of the Warpmazon plants, graphics, enemies, history... And for that, we first need to rescale and correct old mechanics.

Step by step we are going to remove the old enemy spawn system with new spawners with their own stats and properties, we are also redesigning the levels to adapt to the new verticality and enemies. Some things may break and others may not be well balanced, but it's part of the process.

Therefore, once again we ask for your help. Every time you play Hack and Slime and report bugs we improve a little more a game that starts to be huge and will be as big as your help.

Thank you for playing Hack and Slime.

Remember that we are on Discord attentive to your suggestions at all times with a specific thread to report errors:

https://discord.com/invite/bullwaresoft

Changelog

An error in the English location on the "Aperture Science" mission has been corrected.

The levels have been modified: The Sewers 1, The Pit, The Sewers 2, Catacombs 1, Catacombs 2, and The Mortuary to adapt them to the new Enemies' Spawners.

A new enemy has been added: a cauldron that creates Slime!

The design of the street lamps in Humble Village is improved.

Magic damage to the enemy "Spawner Skeleton" has been added.

An error has been corrected that enemies did not appear when you are going to talk to walk for the first time.

Catacombs 2 design has been improved to facilitate gameplay.

Catacombs 2 chain decorative assets have been added.

Lighting animation in the blacksmiths (Humble Village) has been added.

All "teleport" type skeletons have been eliminated by The Sewers 1, The Sewers 2, The Pit, The Catacombs 1, The Catacombs 2, and The Mortuary.

Design corrections have been made on all Warpmazon plants.

