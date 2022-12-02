Players to get their hands on the new character Nayun.

Players to get their hands on the new pet Siege Dummy.

New monster, Trojan horse, has been added.

New monster, Slime Monster, has been added.

The Stage 4 has been added.

New boss of the Stage 4 has been added.

A fence has been added to the Stage 4 during the battle with mid-boss.

Function to notify completion of graduation task during the play has been added.

Graduation assignment filtering function has been added.

Achievement filtering function has been added.

The weapon dual sword has been extensively improved.

The weapon shuriken has been added to melee combat.

New weapon mace is added to offensive weapons.

New weapon magic circle is added to offensive weapons.

Performance improvements and image changes have been made to existing weapons (Celestial Sword, Claws, Soul of Tiger, Medusa, Orb of Waves, Shield, Brush, Fire Arrow, Bow of the Sun, Demon’s Hand, Seducer’s Hand, Gas Tank, Top)

The helmet has been upgraded to be not affected by ink and poisonous linoleum.

The window mode size has been upgraded to convert into various sizes.

Large scale adjustments such as changing the map composition and monster attacks have been made.

Improved the frame rate drops for smoother game play.

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@survivalacademy3196