Release Notes (Dec 2) - improvements and fixes

We have released iOS and Android versions recently. These are the improvements we made and that we now bring to Steam version as well:

What's new:

Best heroes and recent games can be opened to preview character sheets in more detail.

AI settings for your last local game are saved and preselected for the next game

Abandoned games are counted in stats

Setup phase - dice can be returned to the original slots while deciding where to put them

Roll phase - click on initiative dice should also initiate their roll

Phase popups can be disabled for singleplayer in general (i.e. in Solo or Local game vs AI only)

Animated card selection highlights when executing abilities (e.g. MoveSilently, TowerShield, Diplomacy...)

Added a footnote to the bottom of class cards reminding what certain attribute action does.

Added "Choose character" text on Solo tab in main menu

Pass & Play renamed to Local Game

Exit preview button animated

Added Back button to "Do you want to take attribute action" prompts.

Fixes:

Fixed: Concentrate was always trashed in Solo

Fixed: Executing Drud-Atuned ability with only 1 card in discard pile would make the game unable to continue

Thank you all once again for reaching out and contributing. Our focus is now completely on online multiplayer and exiting Early Access.

