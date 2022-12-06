 Skip to content

Stellaris update for 6 December 2022

3.6.1 "Orion" Patch Released (checksum a6c5)

Patchnotes via Steam Community


written by PDX-Loke

Hello,

We hope you are having fun with the 3.6 patch!
The team has put together a hotfix for you, aiming to resolve some issues coming out of the 3.6.0 release.
3.6.1 should now be available for download now.

Please find the changelog below.

Bugfixes
  • Fixed DLC being listed as “corrupted” in the launcher due to checksum mismatch.
  • Added missing French scripted localization.
  • Fixed adjective generator in the empire creator not working for some languages.
  • Several ship sizes that lacked role definitions now have them.
  • AI will no longer rent mercenary reinforcement fleets enroute to the main fleet.
  • Fixed graphical artifact appearing in the ship browser.
  • Fixed overlapping portraits sometimes appearing in the first contact view.
  • Fixed subjects being able to become the federation president in arena combat successions.
  • Empty fleet templates generated automatically will now be cleared after a set amount of time.
  • Machine uprisings can now spawn fleets with all unlocked ship types.
  • Fixed mechanical fallen empires missing part of their ringworlds.
  • Pre-FTL civilizations should now generate defensive armies.
  • Prevented AI Cyborg Hivemind empires from assimilating already cyborg hivemind pops, which could get them stuck in endless assimilation.
  • Blocked pops with the Psionic trait to also receive the Latent Psionic trait.
  • Gateway Sites and Ruined Gateways show up in outliner.
Balance
  • Juggernauts now have the same base maximum speed as Battleships and Titans.
Stability
  • Fixed a crash when older custom names contained certain special characters <3
Modding
  • Fixed crash when overwriting e.g. certain pop jobs or districts individually
  • Fixed is_ringworld trigger being overwritten by a scripted trigger

**Please note that save file compatibility between versions is not guaranteed.

If you have an important game going you would like to finish, please back up the save file before trying to load it in the new version.
You can roll back to a prior version by opening steam and right-clicking on Stellaris in your library -> Properties -> Betas -> choose the desired version from the drop-down.

If you experience crashing or other issues, first disable all mods and start a new save. If the issue persists, please report it on the Bug Report forums.**

