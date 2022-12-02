Patch notes 2022-12-02 (Experimental)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, everyone.

In case you missed it, Update 3 is now on the experimental branch. As we're gearing up for its official launch, we continue to make tweaks based on your feedback, so as always, keep it coming!

Storage

There’s no such thing as too big a fridge but sure, there is a better use for all that extra space.

Replaced Underground Warehouse with Underground Pile (1800 capacity, 20 Logs, 80 Planks, 40 Gears; ground-only). The new building is also Folktails-exclusive but it is used to store large amounts of Pile-specific materials such as logs.

Audio

Updated selection sounds for the following buildings: Aquatic Farmhouse, Floodgate, Lido, Shrine, Stream Gauge, Water Dump.

Misc.

While setting up the custom difficulty for a new game, it is now possible to adjust the percentage of resources recovered from deleted buildings.

Default difficulty presets now also have different resource recovery percentages. On Easy, you get 90% resources back. On Medium and Hard, 75% will be recovered.

Rubble now has a status effect if it can’t be gathered.

Each good’s tooltip in the top bar now contains information on that good's exact numbers and where it can be stored.

Added a tooltip displaying the exact number of Science Points.

Added missing flavor texts.

UI

Updated how warehouses are sorted in the Settlement Panel.

Updated icons for Small Tank and Large Tank.

Made further visual tweaks to dropdown lists.

Bugfixes