HYPER DEMON update for 2 December 2022

Soundtrack Release + 400 Dagger

HYPER DEMON OST


The HYPER DEMON Official Soundtrack is now available for free and will be downloaded to the game folder when installing the game. The OST is also available here on Bandcamp.

HYPER DEMO


Eugnosis has also released a full album of unused material, titled HYPER DEMO.
"Here you can listen to (most of) the unused material written for 𝐇𝐘𝐏𝐄𝐑 𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐎𝐍 which for various reasons didn't fit into the game."
HYPER DEMO is available here on Bandcamp.

400 Dagger


A new unlockable dagger has been added to the game for players reaching a score of 400 or higher.

-Sorath

