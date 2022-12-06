GigaBash | Godzilla Character DLC & Patch 1.1 out now!

GigaBash | Godzilla 4 Kaiju Pack DLC

The ultimate kaiju crossover is here! New DLC Adds 4 playable characters from the Godzilla universe: Godzilla, Gigan, Mechagodzilla, and Destoroyah!

Reenact the final battle between Godzilla vs. Destoroyah or play as your favorite GigaBash character and test your mettle against the OGs of the Tokusatsu genre. Each new character has its own unique abilities and movesets, featuring iconic attacks as seen in the films, along with various easter eggs to invoke your long-lost nostalgia.

Get the Godzilla 4 Kaiju Pack DLC now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2161720/GigaBash__Godzilla_4_Kaiju_Pack/

Patch Note 1.1

The following updates are free and available for all GigaBash players.

Onslaught Mode

Play Solo or Co-op with another friend in Couch Play as you battle against an endless wave of enemies. Acquire buffs as you progress and break the record for the highest number of waves cleared on the global leaderboard. You will also be rewarded with unique skins only unlockable through this mode as you clear a certain wave number.

Arcade Mode

Test your mastery of your favorite characters! Challenge yourself against 8 random Ai-controlled enemies with increasing difficulty and solidify your rank by defeating the Final Boss. Do you have what it takes to beat ‘em all?

Mayhem Online

You asked, we delivered! By popular request, players can now enjoy Mayhem mode online via Private Match. Invite your friends and indulge in this wacky collection of minigames together.

We have upgraded our Crossplay feature! Now, players from all platforms (PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Steam, Epic Games Store) share the same public matchmaking pool via Public Match. However, players will not be able to invite their friends from another platform via Private Match. We’ve also added an Emote Menu in the Online Mode so players can have some fun with GigaBash emojis while they wait for other players to be ready for battle.

Thank you and we’ll see you inside the arena! ːsteamhappyː