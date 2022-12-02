SuperGrandma Expansion Pack now available

The expanded version of The Bad Son (version 1.3) is now available. The player will be able to visit the Derrigtown Hotel, located next to the parking lot, where he will meet Dolores' mother: the most grandmother of all grandmothers, known as SuperGrandma; authoritative, rich lady, who preserves the health of the body, is however prey to concern for her daughter Dolores and her granddaughter Isabella. His soul is afflicted, but soon he will receive an unexpected visitor at his hotel: a tourist lost and dizzy as a duck needs a place to spend the night and…

Unravel the mystery that is hidden in the hotel!

What does the expansion include?

New locations: discover the Derrigtown Hotel and its dependencies

Expansion of the plot and characters related to the Dolores family

New mechanic: you have to be fast…

New mission

Two new achievements

How to play the expansion?

If you have the base game, you just need to download the update.