This build has not been seen in a public branch.

For this version, we made a lot of improvements to the game, optimized and reworked the animations of all the buildings, and added more than ten different advanced buildings. Now you can get resources more efficiently. Now you can build houses with multiple families. The area of a large map. And adjusted the numerical difficulty, the population increases at the same time will have more demand and food requirements.

1, slightly reduced the maximum speed of acceleration, to avoid too late lag.

Fixed the BUG where the name of Babel business drawing was incorrectly displayed. Fixed a BUG where clicking on a multiplayer dormitory building would add a TAB to another building. Fixed a BUG where some building tiles were missing. Transform the food you need to explore into a dish. Put the Colosseum on the market.

7, modify the decoration attributes, most of the decoration attributes strengthened, now the layout difficulty is reduced a lot.

8, increased the manufacturing consumption of gardening ornaments.

This version is a big change, we will spend more effort to fix it, if there are more known bugs we haven't fixed, you can contact the player group management or group master, to help us locate and fix faster.

PS:

There is a BUG in the control panel that is currently being urgently fixed. It is possible that the same position will not be reduced after repeated additions or subtractions. It will be fixed and updated within the next week.

When operating the control panel, do not frequently operate the same number of positions (close the interface after operation, or operate other positions), it will not be triggered. If the number of employees is manually arranged to other buildings after triggering, it can be solved.