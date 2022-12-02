Share · View all patches · Build 10063171 · Last edited 2 December 2022 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patch version 1.0.5j release.

Fixed: Unexpected BUG appears when the player dies when leaving the battle, there will be an unexpected UI bug.

Fixed: Unexpected BUG appears when players battle logs on the low probability.

Fixed: Now the data will not fall out outside, causing the data to disappear directly.

Fixed: The bug that the remedy function when the player's save file breaks when entering the final chapter will cause players in normal situations to get all of the modules.

Optimization: Player will get full Dash charge after who is failed by obstacles in the story scene.

Optimization: Some bosses have added prompts when bullet screens appear. (It will continue to be optimized in the future)

Optimization: In Chapter 2, NPC positions are adjusted to make it easier for players to find them.

Optimization: The minutes in the storyline are changed to seconds.

Optimization: Added a small map for Chapter 1 and Chapter 4.

Optimization: When the player runs out of checkpoints or restarts the boss more than 2 times, the fast-forward function will be active at the beginning of the level and will be accelerated. (It will continue to be optimized in the future)