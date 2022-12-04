Added a test option for a new view on the battle screen (f7)

Added music and some sounds to the main menu

Added sound settings to the main menu

Added slow dimming after starting a game

Added re-appearing of battle control help in the second mission

Added a transparent dark layer over the mech and modules when opening the repair menu

Added a symmetry line to the paint menu

Added description of the painting menu and programs to the manual

Fixed issue with sending mechs to engineering when playing in a window and moving the mouse out of the window

Fixed display of binds in the tutorial

Changed the order in which tutorial windows appear

Fixed incorrect display of text on the battlefield

Fixed a crash when loading the game with some random seed values

Fixed resource movement on the battlefield while paused

Fixed moving particles while paused

Fixed AI behavior when retreating

Fixed AI behavior when evading

Improved AI behavior when choosing a shooting location while waiting for further orders

Minor optimization of mechs stats formulas

Minor optimization of light rendering in battle

Reduced the production time of laser weapons

Fixed an issue with a program for no-reload firing yellow-type guns

I hope old saves are working.

If not, use the oneversionback branch.