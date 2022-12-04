Added a test option for a new view on the battle screen (f7)
Added music and some sounds to the main menu
Added sound settings to the main menu
Added slow dimming after starting a game
Added re-appearing of battle control help in the second mission
Added a transparent dark layer over the mech and modules when opening the repair menu
Added a symmetry line to the paint menu
Added description of the painting menu and programs to the manual
Fixed issue with sending mechs to engineering when playing in a window and moving the mouse out of the window
Fixed display of binds in the tutorial
Changed the order in which tutorial windows appear
Fixed incorrect display of text on the battlefield
Fixed a crash when loading the game with some random seed values
Fixed resource movement on the battlefield while paused
Fixed moving particles while paused
Fixed AI behavior when retreating
Fixed AI behavior when evading
Improved AI behavior when choosing a shooting location while waiting for further orders
Minor optimization of mechs stats formulas
Minor optimization of light rendering in battle
Reduced the production time of laser weapons
Fixed an issue with a program for no-reload firing yellow-type guns
I hope old saves are working.
If not, use the oneversionback branch.
Changed files in this update