The Anacrusis update for 2 December 2022

Update 6.1 - Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're really thrilled at the reaction players have had to the new Steam Workshop support. There's a second user campaign in the Workshop now and we've seen more cosmetic items coming in too. We found a handful of bugs with the 6.1 patch, so we pushed a hotfix to Steam, Microsoft Store, and Xbox this morning to address them.

Here's the changelist:

Quality of Life Fixes
  • Headshot VFX redesign. The effects are more varied. We'd love to know what you think about them.
  • Steam Deck users now have more sane default settings. We're going to continue working on finding a good balance between performance and quality, but we don't recommend setting everything to Ultra on the Steam Deck
  • When you reset your settings, it won't reset your player's loadout anymore
Bug Fixes
  • We've fixed the infinite login bug that resulted in really long launch times for the game.
  • The game should not try to launch Steam VR or the Oculus app anymore
  • We've made a handful of fixes to the Steam Workshop support to fix bugs and optimize downloads
  • Fixed a bug that caused some gun charms to not show as expected
  • Reworked the LOD settings for the Brute and Horde
  • Fixed a bug that left the Microsoft Store version of the game running in the background indefinitely.

