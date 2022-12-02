Update 6.1 - Hotfix

We're really thrilled at the reaction players have had to the new Steam Workshop support. There's a second user campaign in the Workshop now and we've seen more cosmetic items coming in too. We found a handful of bugs with the 6.1 patch, so we pushed a hotfix to Steam, Microsoft Store, and Xbox this morning to address them.

Here's the changelist:

Quality of Life Fixes

Headshot VFX redesign. The effects are more varied. We'd love to know what you think about them.

Steam Deck users now have more sane default settings. We're going to continue working on finding a good balance between performance and quality, but we don't recommend setting everything to Ultra on the Steam Deck

When you reset your settings, it won't reset your player's loadout anymore

Bug Fixes