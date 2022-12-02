Dec 1 2022 Patch notes

Happy holidays from Cryptr!
This patch updates some minor bugs, such as Fallen Knight and Ravager agility icons not displaying properly.
Also included in this patch are some festive game objects to begin the winter holiday.
Cryptr update for 2 December 2022
Dec 1 2022
