 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cryptr update for 2 December 2022

Dec 1 2022 Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10062862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy holidays from Cryptr!
This patch updates some minor bugs, such as Fallen Knight and Ravager agility icons not displaying properly.
Also included in this patch are some festive game objects to begin the winter holiday.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1972361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link