MerFight 0.39.1

Version 0.39.1

General Updates

Simplified quality settings

Added FPS Counter

Locked Story Mode temporarily

More fighter titles; each character now has 3.

Updates the UI to make Pop Cancels more noticeable.

Stages

Stage optimization

New stage artwork for Octonia, Gamma, and Enjellique.

VFX

Updates the VFX for Gamma, Naeco, Enjellique, and Drargos.

Changes how Gamma's charge effect looks as well as Bolt's.

Bolt

Eel Charge now has a hitbox and can neutralize projectiles.

Drargos

Antennae will disappear after Drargos blocks or is hit.

