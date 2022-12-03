MerFight 0.39.1

Version 0.39.1
General Updates
Simplified quality settings
Added FPS Counter
Locked Story Mode temporarily
More fighter titles; each character now has 3.
Updates the UI to make Pop Cancels more noticeable.
Stages
Stage optimization
New stage artwork for Octonia, Gamma, and Enjellique.
VFX
Updates the VFX for Gamma, Naeco, Enjellique, and Drargos.
Changes how Gamma's charge effect looks as well as Bolt's.
Bolt
Eel Charge now has a hitbox and can neutralize projectiles.
Drargos
Antennae will disappear after Drargos blocks or is hit.
Here's a video showing some of the changes:
