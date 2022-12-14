SteamPC version is out now!

Buriedbornes is a dungeon RPG released on Android/iOS in August 2016.

In response to numerous requests, we have now launched a Steam PC version.

After more than 6 years of updates already, the version is currently v3.9.0.

Please refer to this page for past updates.

We are very excited about the opportunity to expose even more people to the world of Buriedbornes through the Steam PC version.

We are currently developing a sequel, Buriedbornes2, so please look forward to that as well.

Please enjoy your blasphemous life!