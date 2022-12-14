 Skip to content

Buriedbornes - Dungeon RPG update for 14 December 2022

SteamPC version is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10062270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Buriedbornes is a dungeon RPG released on Android/iOS in August 2016.
In response to numerous requests, we have now launched a Steam PC version.

After more than 6 years of updates already, the version is currently v3.9.0.
Please refer to this page for past updates.

We are very excited about the opportunity to expose even more people to the world of Buriedbornes through the Steam PC version.
We are currently developing a sequel, Buriedbornes2, so please look forward to that as well.

Please enjoy your blasphemous life!

