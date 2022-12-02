Marvel's Midnight Suns Out Now!

The time is finally upon us for the Midnight Suns to rise up and save the world from Hydra and Lilith's demonic forces! Marvel's Midnight Suns is now available for Steam.

Set in the darker, supernatural side of the Marvel Universe, Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical role-playing game that blends rich storytelling and relationship building with a revolutionary card-based combat system. As the Hunter, the only hero ever to have defeated Lilith eons ago, you get to fight alongside and forge friendships with Blade, Doctor Strange, Nico Minoru, and Spider-Man, as well as other members of The Avengers, X-Men, and Runaways.

Turn-based tactical missions fought on constantly changing battlefields require you to think strategically every step of the way. Whether you're repositioning one of your heroes, playing one of their unique ability cards, or looking for opportunities to use the environment to your advantage, every decision counts. The choices you make when hanging out and chatting with other heroes in and around the Abbey between missions also have consequences, as befriending heroes is a great way to unlock powerful combo abilities and passive bonuses that come into play when you fight alongside them.

From hanging out with iconic Super Heroes in the Abbey to taking on Hydra and the demonic forces of Lilith in tactical combat, there is much to discover in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. We hope you enjoy every minute of your experience with the game!