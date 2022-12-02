Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 39

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

Update 39 is here!

First we'd like to let you know that from now on, new updates will not go immediately live on the official version of the game, but will instead be available on a new update branch. This way we can release new content faster without compromising the stability of the game for most players. Once the new updated has been tested enough we'll just merge the branches and the content will become available to all players.

If you want to get to the new content now, accessing the Update Branch is very easy, all you need to do is to follow these steps:

Go to your Steam Library and right click on Card Survival Click on Properties Go to BETAS Select "updatebranch" in the dropdown list

The next time you hit play you will be playing in Update 39.

Now to the content list:

Quality of Life Improvements:

Blueprint Liquid Requirements:

Blueprints now show how much liquid they need in their slots. We use coconut halves as a measure unit, so everyone can more easily visualise how much liquid is required on each case.

Storms Destruction:

Structures and items on the location row that get destroyed by storms now drop some of their parts. So heavy stones are no longer blown away now when your deadfall traps get destroyed. :)

Keyboard Shortcuts:

We've had this one on our list for a while and we finally got to do it now. Thanks for the suggestions! ;)

Here's our current hotkeys:

Esc: Closes windows

Q-W: scrolls location row

A-S: scrolls base row / inventories

B: Toggles blueprint screen

J: Toggles journal

C: Toggle character sheet

T: Toggles waiting options

E: Toggles equipment

H: Toggle wound screen

D: Toggles stat screen

Food-Related Improvements:

Digestive System:

The digestive system has been made more complex in order to avoid some exploits and make it more realistic. Food will now gradually release its calories into your body as it gets digested. Throwing up while food is in your stomach will stop you from getting any calories that hadn't been already absorbed.

Eating Utensils:

You can now craft eating utensils out of wood or copper. Eating with them will give you more structure and reduce the amount of filth you gain from eating. They can also double as decorations if you place them on a shelf.

Additional Stuff:

The cooking skill now increases more gradually as its progression used to be too fast. Mastering it will now be a bit more difficult.

We've also replaced the old Scrappy soup for the more unique and practical Bone Broth which gives a new use to bones. Finally we have also added a new recipe: Egg Fried Rice.

Copper-Related Improvements:

Metalworking:

We added a new skill that will allow you to craft new things out of copper.

It will increase every time you smelt something or craft something using metal.

Recycling Copper:

You can now smelt any copper tools or items you have to recover their metal. To do this simply put them inside a Forge or Advanced Kiln.

Copper Decorations:

You can now make copper decorations that have a stronger bonus than their wooden counterparts. Similar to wooden carvings, the higher your skill the higher your chances of making them come out right.

Copper Liquid Containers:

You can now make copper jars and bottles. These containers can boil water faster than their clay counterparts making them specially useful for preparing brews or obtaining salt. They also double as decorations!

Additional Stuff:

Other new copper items are Copper Necklaces, Needles and Eating Utensils.

Tailoring-Related Improvements:

Needle Improvements:

You can now make needles out of copper and wood once your appropriate skills get high enough, making bird bones no longer a necessity for tailoring blueprints.

In addition to this, needles are now reusable, with wooden needles having more durability than bone ones, and copper ones having the most durability of the 3 types.

Repairing Clothes:

Most clothes can now be repaired by dragging threaded needles into them. To thread a needle just combine them with cord.

Additional Features:

Bow Drill:

Finally a better fire starting tool. :)

It gets unlocked once your crafting gets high enough.

Pottery Wheel:

You can now build a Pottery Wheel that will make it easier to make Clay crafts, speeding up the process.

Repairable Sails:

The raft's sail can now be repaired once it breaks, making the raft trip a bit less punishing.

Minor Additions since the last Announcement:

Baby can now be renamed.

Fallen trees can now be found while exploring the jungles.

Added art for the Seagull Charm.

Perk-exclusive stats are no longer visible when those perks are not equipped.

Tourniquets can now be used on shark bites.

Fixes and Hotfixes since the last Announcement:

Fixed an issue that was causing a stone image to appear in the glue recipe.

Fixed a bug that was getting the game stuck when the jerrycan with fuel exploded in a campfire.

Leather Backpack can now also be unlocked with the hunter's satchel.

Grandpa can now drink milk, sugarwater, honeywater, mead and sugarwine.

Adding leaves to solar stills no longer requires light.

Fixed a bug that was letting you mix honey with large bodies of water.

Fixed a bug that was causing macaques to sometimes raid too often.

That's all for now.

We actually had more content that we wanted to add for this update but this month has been so crazy and busy that we had to cut some of our planned things. In any case, we'll add these things to the next update.

Next on our list is the Mac/iOS version, localisation to other languages and performance improvements.

We'll keep you all update in our next announcements. ;)

By the way, lately it's been getting specially hard for me to keep up with all our forum and discord messages. We read everything but I just don't have the time to answer things as often as I used to.

I'll make sure to catch up to all next week as soon as I finish with some priorities I need to focus on during the weekend. ;)

Have a great weekend everyone.

Until next time!