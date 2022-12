Game Release:

Thanks for playing! This is the first build of the game, originally built as a goof a few years ago, I finally finished it up and fully released it. There are a few tweaks and fixes I want to make, most notably resolution, but that involves a lot of reworking UI stuff, so it'll take a bit of time. I'll keep tinkering on the game, feel free to make suggestions or report bugs, I'll try to fix stuff ASAP. Hope you enjoy!