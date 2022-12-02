Private Servers

-Added the option to create a password protected private server

-Added Vsync to the settings menu

-Decreased skill casting time for all weapons and skills

-Made some changes to the Staffs 2nd and 3rd ability

-Spiders now spawn minions faster

-Made some improvements to the games performance

-The color and light of the magic effect in the players hand when a staff is equipped is now determined by the staffs color

-Made some minor changes to enemy ai

Currently Working on replacing the existing Talent Tree with something more substantial will be in the next update along with a new map, mounts and enemy type.