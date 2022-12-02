 Skip to content

The Guardian Stone update for 2 December 2022

Private Servers

Share · View all patches · Build 10061960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added the option to create a password protected private server
-Added Vsync to the settings menu
-Decreased skill casting time for all weapons and skills
-Made some changes to the Staffs 2nd and 3rd ability
-Spiders now spawn minions faster
-Made some improvements to the games performance
-The color and light of the magic effect in the players hand when a staff is equipped is now determined by the staffs color
-Made some minor changes to enemy ai

  • Currently Working on replacing the existing Talent Tree with something more substantial will be in the next update along with a new map, mounts and enemy type.

