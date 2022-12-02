DREAMWILD Patch Notes for December 1st, 2022

Here's another neat little patch, comin' right at ya!



Changes:

New Megastructures now appear in Carstinella

Footstep sound effects have been added (these are togglable in the settings)

New alternative mushroom pathway to the top of the Obelisk in the Deepest Dream has been added

Potion mode change has been rebinded to middle mouse button

Mouse scroll wheel can now be used to jump

New starting podium added to tutorial

Enemies now turn faded in color when they die to help avoid confusion between live and dead enemies

Rerendered cutscenes with Goutha to use her new model

Fixed problem where Fading Club logo was off center at startup

Fixed bug where Mushrooms would apply bounce physics multiple times per frame, launching the player into the stratosphere

Fixed bug where player could take grapple hook out of Tutorial via home portal

Epilepsy Warning is now more brief and controlled by player input rather than by a timer

I hope you like these changes and additions! As always, feedback is welcome and appreciated!

Let's make DREAMWILD as good of a game as it can be!

Oh, and as a reminder, there's a cool Fanart contest going on for DREAMWILD!

Submit your art to FadingClubGames@gmail.com and get a chance to win some sick cash prizes!



^Check out details in the image above^

As always, thanks again, and I hope you enjoy DREAMWILD!

-Karbonic