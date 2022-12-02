 Skip to content

DREAMWILD update for 2 December 2022

DREAMWILD Patch Notes for December 1st, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Here's another neat little patch, comin' right at ya!

Changes:

  • New Megastructures now appear in Carstinella
  • Footstep sound effects have been added (these are togglable in the settings)
  • New alternative mushroom pathway to the top of the Obelisk in the Deepest Dream has been added
  • Potion mode change has been rebinded to middle mouse button
  • Mouse scroll wheel can now be used to jump
  • New starting podium added to tutorial
  • Enemies now turn faded in color when they die to help avoid confusion between live and dead enemies
  • Rerendered cutscenes with Goutha to use her new model
  • Fixed problem where Fading Club logo was off center at startup
  • Fixed bug where Mushrooms would apply bounce physics multiple times per frame, launching the player into the stratosphere
  • Fixed bug where player could take grapple hook out of Tutorial via home portal
  • Epilepsy Warning is now more brief and controlled by player input rather than by a timer

I hope you like these changes and additions! As always, feedback is welcome and appreciated!
Let's make DREAMWILD as good of a game as it can be!

Oh, and as a reminder, there's a cool Fanart contest going on for DREAMWILD!
Submit your art to FadingClubGames@gmail.com and get a chance to win some sick cash prizes!

^Check out details in the image above^

As always, thanks again, and I hope you enjoy DREAMWILD!
-Karbonic

