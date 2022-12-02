DREAMWILD Patch Notes for December 1st, 2022

Here's another neat little patch, comin' right at ya!
Changes:
- New Megastructures now appear in Carstinella
- Footstep sound effects have been added (these are togglable in the settings)
- New alternative mushroom pathway to the top of the Obelisk in the Deepest Dream has been added
- Potion mode change has been rebinded to middle mouse button
- Mouse scroll wheel can now be used to jump
- New starting podium added to tutorial
- Enemies now turn faded in color when they die to help avoid confusion between live and dead enemies
- Rerendered cutscenes with Goutha to use her new model
- Fixed problem where Fading Club logo was off center at startup
- Fixed bug where Mushrooms would apply bounce physics multiple times per frame, launching the player into the stratosphere
- Fixed bug where player could take grapple hook out of Tutorial via home portal
- Epilepsy Warning is now more brief and controlled by player input rather than by a timer
I hope you like these changes and additions! As always, feedback is welcome and appreciated!
Let's make DREAMWILD as good of a game as it can be!
Oh, and as a reminder, there's a cool Fanart contest going on for DREAMWILD!
Submit your art to FadingClubGames@gmail.com and get a chance to win some sick cash prizes!
^Check out details in the image above^
As always, thanks again, and I hope you enjoy DREAMWILD!
-Karbonic
Changed files in this update