Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 2 December 2022

Terminus - V0.9.6 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where zombies in places far from the player could overlap with NPCs.

If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,
In-geon

