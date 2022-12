This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear users,

Due to the company's business planning and product upgrade, we have decided to fully develop products related to 3D virtual live broadcasting and meta-universe virtual space activities.

Please note that steam version VTmini will close the in-app purchase function from now on, and we will remove it, shut down the server, stop login and other related matters in the future.

Official website: www.vtmini.cn