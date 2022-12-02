The Trading Update I

New Landing Pads

This new modular landing pad system is replacing the existing landing pad structure. To set up a new landing pad you will need to build a Landing Pad Center surrounded by the landing pad pieces. It needs to be at least 3x3 with a Data and Power module. There isn't currently any new functionality with the new system but you can read more about why we’ve done this and what is to come.

Hydroponics Player Feedback

We received a lot of feedback about the recent hydroponics changes, and one point that kept coming up was potatoes being too easy. While we wanted to keep an easy crop available for new players, the potatoes balance skipped out on too many mechanics. So we've doubled the time you'll need to keep them alive, and made them desire rest like the rest of the plants. We still have cooking/eating/drinking changes coming that will bring meaning, and usefulness to growing a diverse range of plants. We'll make cooking approachable enough that there is no excuse to not engage at a minimal level, but still deep enough that it’s easy to convince players to want to go one step slightly further into the system. Player feedback is the key to us making Stationeers great.

Our current trading is a good foundation, but parts of it should be expanded to make it a mechanic that the player upgrades multiple times. Traders should be another tool the player can leverage to help them solve problems. By integrating trading with more devices, and rooms, players will constantly want to expand and upgrade their trading system.

Pressurized Landing Hangars

Pressurized Landing Hangars will be a major goal for players. Simple traders will still be callable with a minimal setup. Gas tankers will need a larger pad and expanded gas storage. Flight based ships will need a runway. Ships with living crew may also expect a pressurized environment before conducting business. With the need for pressurized hangars, we'll also be adding multi-block hangar doors that work vertically and horizontally. The new modular landing pad structures will let players build the landing pad to their desired size, and upgrade it with the features they need. Ultimately the hangar will be a new room addition to most stations, with enough mechanics and variants.

New Communications Game Loop

We will also be revisiting how traders are tracked down and contacted. The sky will become significantly more lonely, as traders pass by less frequently. New tiers of satellite dishes with variable power ranges will separate out the searching and contacting of signals, with some contacts requiring prolonged power expenditure to communicate with. The hardest contacts may even be in motion, and require tracking, or immense power expenditure to contact quickly. The harder contacts will bring a wealth of new experiences, bulk mining ships, gas tankers, freighters, medical shuttles, explorers and even visitor transports.

Redefined, Bespoke Traders

Finally, we'll also be reviewing what trading is in Stationeers. Rethinking what traders are, what they provide the players, and what the player can provide to them. We'll move away from such a procedural system, and instead have more stable content that players can develop better expectations of. Traders will also change based on what world the player is on, making them more likely to positively enhance the experience of living on an extreme world. Lastly, we're looking at adding new extra rare items that aren't normally obtainable, to act as a longer term goal for players to obtain.

Change Log v0.2.3719.18087