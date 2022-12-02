Icarus Week Fifty Two Update | Two new Open World mission types + Fortifications

This week we’re introducing two new Open World Mission types, new Fortifications to deploy and a new mission.

BUILD and DRONE Open World Mission types have been added, and a range of bugs have been fixed to improve the other available missions.

Wooden Fortifications now give you a true defence system to protect your base or assets in missions or Open World, removing the need for makeshift solutions that players have used before.

And finally, a mission to research the pastes revamped last week has been added, with your briefing below.

Open World Quests

Two new Open World Mission Types have been added, and we’ve made a few changes and fixes to the existing missions that we discovered thanks to feedback from our community.

BUILD: Players have to build a watchtower and place a provided beacon on it. When placed, players will receive a small buff in an area around the watchtower until the beacon is destroyed.

DRONE: Players have limited time to find and upload data from a crashed drone. When activated, the drone will likely attract nearby creatures, so be prepared to defend it.

We’ve addressed a couple of bugs and improved our original Open World Missions:

Open World quests now take into account the biomes they are in

Improved the spawning locations of animals

Increased the variety of animals in HUNT, CACHE and SCAN Missions

Fixed rewards that were scaling on ‘prospect difficulty’ and not ‘mission difficulty’

Wooden Fortifications

We’ve added a new set of wooden fortifications to the planetary tech tree for players to craft and use to defend their base. For Missions that require you to defend an area, defeat a horde or even protect yourself in the early stages of your journey, these will be a welcome asset and necessary blueprint.

These new pieces include walls, an interactive gate, ramps and walkways, and spikes that can be attached to the wall and deliver damage on collision with whatever creatures charges at them.

Fortifications have substantially more HP points than walls or floors, roughly five times their wooden counterparts. On top of this, they’re entirely weather-resistant, so won’t require maintenance during storms.

Fortification pieces snap to one another, similar to building pieces. This makes it easy to shore up any potential gaps in your design that enemies could sneak through.

Players have been very creative in using the hedgehogs as a makeshift defence network, so fortifications open the door for us to provide more variety and customization to this system.

New Mission

A new mission to introduce the pastes we revamped last week is available to be played this week, tasking you to perform research on enhancing tonics and their effectiveness. Your briefing is as follows:

AUGMENTATION: Extermination

// OPERATOR: UDA

// BIOME: Enclosed Wood

// BACKGROUND: UDA has been performing research on enhancing tonics made out of Icarus resources

// MISSION: Craft pills and enhancement tonics, eliminate wildlife to meet testing requirements

// TERMS: Flat fee. All materials, safety and survival concerns are the responsibility of the Contractor

author: Shortly after we push this patch live, we will be pushing the ‘data decentralization patch’ onto the experimental branch in preparation for it to go live. Everyone is free to jump and give it a go with the freedom to revert back to the live build at any time. We hope to push data decentralization next week with our dedicated servers beta. Please jump into our Discord and post in #experimental-branch channel for any bugs or feedback.

- Jake, Project Lead

Changelog v1.2.27.105033

New Content

Update Wood Fortifications (Wall, Spikes, Gate and Walkways)

Add proper Meshable entries so icons can be taken

Fixed wrong DM's being referenced in BPs and water network logic due to copy pasta

Renamed cases of Fortification Stairs to Ramps to keep consistent and make way for potential future stair meshes

Changed ordering of Walkway elements to start with the Walkway

Cleaned out unnecessary DeployableSetup data (only need to specify names/icons if they're variants)

Fixed Fortified Wood Gate from playing close animation on deployment due to play rate on 'closed' animation being -1 when we already have a dedicated set of open/close anims for those tasks

Initial audio data setup for wooden fortifications, with new FMOD event for damage sound. Add audio location settings to deployable base to enable more accurate sound positioning as required for fortification deployables, and added some tidyups to basic deployable audio implementation

Set up audio occlusion and shelter interfaces for fortification deployables

Added Refined Wood as a fuel source, slightly less efficient than using raw wood so players do not feel the need to process wood before use for basic lighting.

Reorganized fuel sources in basic generators to be in generation strength order (visual change)

Added fortifications flavor text.

Added fortifications recipes

Added extra sockets to fortification walls and walkways to allow greater flexibility in walkway ramp placement

Buffalo Mount: Movement speed 130 -> 140

All Mounts: Added 30% physical damage resistance

All Mounts: Reduced Food and Water consumption by 50%

All Mounts: Increased stamina regeneration by ~15%

Updated Cooked Bacon modifier icon to match new current Cooked Bacon icon

Adding new dynamic mission - build- where players are required to build a watchtower, and place a beacon on top at the correct hight, if performed correctly players will be gain an buff for being around the watchtower

Re-enabling AUGMENTATION mission

Fixing Location Based Queries on Quests

Add spike damage setup to wood fortification spikes, taking 1/4 durability damage and dealing 1/2 damage to players in comparison to the basic hedegehog trap

Expanded support for Spike Trap Base, now supporting multiple overlap boxes, streamlined effects setup, optimized effects settings

Adding in functionality for the fortifications to use Destruction states when below 50% health, added in first pass proof of concept for mesh swap to the base wood wall, anything that inherits from Fortification Base can use this system, a destructable mesh still has to be made for the final state to stop it from disappearing when completely destroyed

Updated fortifications tagging.

Ensured fortification ramps can overlap other actors, this ensures they can be placed on various angled terrain.

Offset potbelly stove overalp to ensure placement is allowed inside buildings

Adding Wood Fort Gate Open / Close sounds and notifiers

Wood Fortifications are now unlocked and present on the T2 Blueprint tree

Adding destruction audio for forts, event and data table entry

Adjustments to fortifications impact sound. Added a cooldown to stop shotgun bullet impacts from making the sound play multiple times at once. Also swapped grasslands reverb to same as forest but lower in volume. Adjusted volume of blueback stomp

Unlock Recipes for Fortifications, removing feature level flags from fortification items

Fixed screen fade visual bug when transitioning to and from conifer-type biomes

Adding new Drone Dynamic Quest

Updating Quest Objective UI to correctly show failed missions

Updating Animal Swarm Component to allow a selection of animals to spawn not just a set one

Fort Wall - added DM and SM for 50% destruction state

Adjustment to fort spike sound. Adding gore layer

Adding very annoying drone alarm sound asset

Dynamic Hunt mission: Added non-hostile hunt targets.

Increased dynamic quest weighting on Hunt, Build and Downed Drone missions for experimental

Allowed fortification walkways to be placed while colliding

Increased ground clearance leeway when placing fortification walls

Previous food buff issues on reload broke other modifers (went to experimental build)

Remove inital buff lifetime from From FModifier so that it has no interaction with Blueprints or datatables

Patch in initial buff lifetime during save/load so that active buffs stack correctly after save/load

Added Downed drone icon and added to map icons data table

Dynamic Build mission: Added indicator towards ground to show location better from ground level.

Dynamic Build mission: Slightly increased minimum and maximum height requirement.

Dynamic Drone mission: Fixed quest selection to allow mission to be selected.

Dynamic Drone mission: Fixed timer step to show complete message rather than pausing the timer.

Wood Gate Fortification: Increased leeway for placement

Fixed fortification gate navigation not generating properly in it's mirrored state

Partial implementation for drone alarm

Added damage state functionality to the Fortification Gate and the Spike trap base class, added in the fortification window variant in the deployable setup

Fortifications - added damaged state SMs for Wall, WallWindow, Gate, Spikes, plus DMs for all pieces - Assigned to Fort BPs

Implementation for drone alarm

Fortifications - fixed editor warnings on destructible meshes caused by bad material references

Drone alarm audio routing fix, adding explosion event

Updating Drone Map Icon

Dynamic Drone Mission now explodes when mission complete or fails, and enemies will stop spawning when mission timer step of mission completes

AUGMENTATION mission: Updated text and reduced required amount of ore to mine as it tracks hits of nodes, rather than amount mined

Dynamic Hunt mission: Reduced time between creature spawns

Dynamic Hunt mission: Scaled chance for non-hostile creature selection by difficulty

Dynamic Build mission: Updated name of beacon on initial quest step

Dynamic Build mission: Increased aura radius to cover a larger area around the watchtower

Fixed dynamic mission reward scaling to scale by dynamic mission difficulty, rather than the selected open world difficulty

When Drone Explodes, any creatures or pawns nearby will be damaged (Players will be fine)

Updating Mission complete text on Drone Mission

Adding in Drone Explosion Audio and Updating Explosion Triggers

Fixing Drone Timer which was accidently set to 30 seconds making the quest impossible to complete

Reduced Hunt, Build and Drone dynamic quest weighting ready for this patch release

Fixing Rare Crash in Legacy Sessions when missions complete

Fixing a mistake in the last commit about legacy sessions, an == was supposed to be an !=

Fixed

Fixed texture settings on CF Aspen assets

Fixed ALN Bushflower texture settings

Fixed texture settings on all Bramble assets

Fixed texture settings for BrambleG assets

Fixed filenames for BrambleG textures

Fix up some master materials referencing assets instead of default textures, fixed various material warnings, fix up redirector and deleted unused assets

Optimize settings on Decal textures, several cases of 4k sets reduced to 2k

Fix up texture settings on CocoPalm assets.

Delete a ton of unused duplicate assets. Fix filenames

Update concrete railings to use more appropriate deploy sounds

Ensured every ItemsStatic has a Decayable row defined. Add DT validation to catch future cases which dont

Simplified Decayable DT entries and updated references in ItemsStatic

Add DT validation to check for duplicate data entries in Decayable

Fix up redirectors in BLD folder

Fix up redirectors in ITM folder

Fix up redirectors in DEP folder

Disable Decayable on Dropshippart ItemTraitMasks and also removed Decayable entries on Dropship rows in ItemsStatic just to be safe, to fix dropships deleting themselves on planet after Decayable pass

Skip ItemsStatic rows with Rocketable defines when doing Decayable validation checks, as Rocketable (Dropship) items shouldn't have Decay

Fixed compilation errors/warnings for voxel niagara effects

Cleanup planet assets, moved into single folder, fixed names

More planet asset cleanup

Clean up unused Developer folder content

Fix Graphics Settings DLSS drop down does not disable if GPU does not support DLSS

Update Bone and Flint Arrow descriptions to reflect their in-game damage

Fixed spelling of Sustenance Enhancement Tonics

Fixed typo in pickaxe Platinumsmith alteration name

Fixed LiveWire mission steps in pre-launch description window

Fix waterfall mesh reference in Olympus to redirector which was cleaned up but didn't flag

Fix issue with Station Diorama decals projecting on top of background meshes

Fixed Scan missions cleanup logic to correctly clean up icons as they are completed, rather than the final scan's icon

Add r.CVarTessellationAdaptivePixelsPerTriangle CVar to DefaultEngine INI to help alleviate landscape wobbling effect as the landscape mesh dynamically tessellates, the closer it gets to the camera. This cannot be added to scalabilitygroups due to the way the variable is implemented, so global project setting of 12 (4x reduction) for now. Pending performance results, could be decreased further in the future

Fix food buff issues on reload

Serailize stomach contents as well as modifiers

Serialize both initial buff duration and current buff time left

Use initial buff duration when refreshing buff type stack

Fixed clover type grass not casting shadows and fixed texture resolution being over-optimized

Changed Olympus water surface plants to not render as far

Fix an issue where the AMD Pro (as opposed to AMD Adrenalin) drivers were not detected as up to date

Bumped recommended version numbers to latest WHQL for both AMD and nVidia

Factor 4K into auto suggest graphics setting when considering minimum spec GPU

Resave data tables after code change

Fixing Creature Spawning on Cache, Collect and Kill Dynamic Missions

Adding a new EQS for animal spawning specifically for Dynamic Missions

Fixed text alignment on UMG DeathScreen after default value for widget was changed and accidentally reflected here

Remove fractions from respawn countdown timer and just display whole seconds

Fixing Snow Wolves Not Having the Correct Name

Increase creature variation on dynamic cache, hunt and scan missions

Fix AMD GPU driver version check (again) after changing recommended WHQL driver version

Fixed physical material on the herbalism bench, allowing sound when repairing it with your hammer

