[Update] ver 1.0.14

Updated to ver 1.0.14.
The contents are as follows:
--- New Features ---
-
Guides have been added for dragging and moving elements in the Layout Tool > Layout Parts tree view.
-
Layout Tool > Slider Panel text color can now be changed.
--- Functional Improvements ---
-
We have implemented load handling when a relatively large number of models are placed on a large map.
-
Improved processing time when executing the command script "Change Layout to be Used".
-
In the in-game menu, it is now possible to go back and forth between party and reserve members even with cursor movement input when operating the member change screen.
--- Bug Fixes ---
- Fixed display problems with the asset picker.
[Events]
-
Fixed a bug that caused the player to teleport to coordinates (X,Y)=0,0 if a graphic change was made while the player was being rescaled.
-
Fixed a bug that caused an exception on the map screen when a cast that was hidden by the command script "Add Casts to the Party Train/Rearrange the Order" was disabled for battle.
-
Fixed a bug in the command script "Advanced String Variable Operation" where local variables were not available for array pointers.
-
Fixed a bug in the command script "Display Ticker Text" where line breaks in the string to be displayed did not work.
-
Fixed a bug in which the display state of the command script "Display String as Image on Screen" was not included in the saved data.
-
Fixed a bug in which the text effects of layouts used in messages and conversations at events were not reflected.
-
Fixed a bug that caused graphics from other sheets to overlap when inserting an event sheet.
[Game Play]
-
Fixed a bug that caused the player to receive damage when bumping into an enemy cast placed on the map, ignoring the amount of HP recovered by items, etc.
-
Fixed a bug that when the player collided with an enemy cast placed on the map and the damage caused a game over, the player and the colliding event remained glowing.
-
Fixed a bug in which the height of the speech bubble type conversation event window did not match the size of the text when the execution resolution was changed in the Game Definition.
[Map Editor]
-
Fixed a bug that sometimes created events with duplicate GUIDs (internal IDs) when copying and pasting cast-based events placed on a map.
This fix resolves the following issues that were occurring on the map where the event that caused this problem existed:
-
An exception occurs during save and load.
-
Unintended events are moved.
-
Local variables would be shared.
-
Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the positions of placed objects to be linked between maps duplicated by copying and pasting.
-
Fixed a bug in which changes to the resources that make up a stamp were not immediately reflected on the map.
-
Fixed a bug that caused an exception when copying and pasting maps in the Map List after opening the Database and closing it with Cancel.
[Resources]
-
Fixed a bug that created data that could not be loaded when saving a 3D stamp with the material set to "None".
-
Fixed a bug that could cause an exception when updating information on multiple selected models.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented model scaling from working in some cases.
-
Fixed a bug that caused semi-transparency to appear in an incorrect order and materials for additive compositing to appear missing.
-
Fixed a bug that in some cases the folder preview display was not updated.
[Layout Tool]
-
In Layout Tools > System Layout, a bug that caused layout parts to move when dragging in preview has been fixed.
-
Fixed a bug in the display of selections when using window images with large margins.
[Other]
- Fixed a bug in which the Database > Casts > Others > Number of Event Generated per Time, Shooting Interval, and Movement Time fields contained incorrect values when selecting a normal asset in a new project creation.
- In newly created projects, the case in which the following casts generated by events disappear on their own will be resolved.
Target Casts: Hero A / Hero B / White Mage / Goblin / Metal Golem
- If you are experiencing disappearing events for an existing project, please go to Database > Casts > Others and change the Movement Time to 0.
We will continue our efforts to improve "RPG Developer Bakin".
Changed files in this update