[Update] ver 1.0.14

Updated to ver 1.0.14.

The contents are as follows:

Layout Tool > Slider Panel text color can now be changed.

Guides have been added for dragging and moving elements in the Layout Tool > Layout Parts tree view.

In the in-game menu, it is now possible to go back and forth between party and reserve members even with cursor movement input when operating the member change screen.

Improved processing time when executing the command script "Change Layout to be Used".

We have implemented load handling when a relatively large number of models are placed on a large map.

[Events]

Fixed a bug that caused the player to teleport to coordinates (X,Y)=0,0 if a graphic change was made while the player was being rescaled.

Fixed a bug that caused an exception on the map screen when a cast that was hidden by the command script "Add Casts to the Party Train/Rearrange the Order" was disabled for battle.

Fixed a bug in the command script "Advanced String Variable Operation" where local variables were not available for array pointers.

Fixed a bug in the command script "Display Ticker Text" where line breaks in the string to be displayed did not work.

Fixed a bug in which the display state of the command script "Display String as Image on Screen" was not included in the saved data.

Fixed a bug in which the text effects of layouts used in messages and conversations at events were not reflected.