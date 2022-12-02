Early Access has been started!

<GREETINGS>

Hello, I'm greeting you from the BlueTale team.

We happy to introduce you to this game.

We did our best to prepare for the release, but there may still be some shortcomings.

Bugs, things to improve, difficulty and balance, ideas for new content or items...

I'm waiting for your feedback on all of these areas.

Feel free to let us know even the smallest things!

<NOTICE>

We are currently conducting an official translation of English.

It would have been better if we had prepared it in advance, but we've been continuing to add and modify content so far, so we're finally getting started.

The official English translation will be completed before the new year!