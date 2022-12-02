Bug patch version 1.061

This patch is to fix a small but critical bug that disables the player from entering the Traveler's Mandate office in the Commercial District. This was introduced with ver 1.06.
If you are stuck, simply download the patch and exit/re-enter the map.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This patch is to fix a small but critical bug that disables the player from entering the Traveler's Mandate office in the Commercial District. This was introduced with ver 1.06.
If you are stuck, simply download the patch and exit/re-enter the map.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update