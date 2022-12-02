 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Memoirs of a Battle Brothel update for 2 December 2022

Bug patch version 1.061

Share · View all patches · Build 10061290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is to fix a small but critical bug that disables the player from entering the Traveler's Mandate office in the Commercial District. This was introduced with ver 1.06.

If you are stuck, simply download the patch and exit/re-enter the map.

Changed files in this update

Memoirs of a Battle Brothel Content Depot 1177381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link