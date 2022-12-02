0.3.2 - hotfix

-Wukong will now return to the party upon taking any damage, this damage instance will be reduced by 75%

-Wukong now fades through units while in the magic cloud (flying!) and is slightly faster

-Wukong's bloodmoon "mask" should properly appear while under the Torii buff

-Shadow Wukong and Shadow Monkey-Soldier-Clones no longer have "masks" under the bloodmoon

-Removed Vish Game Studio's logo flashbang, now a chill black and white logo will appear when starting the game