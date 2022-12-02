 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Just King update for 2 December 2022

0.3.2 - hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10061251 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Wukong will now return to the party upon taking any damage, this damage instance will be reduced by 75%
-Wukong now fades through units while in the magic cloud (flying!) and is slightly faster
-Wukong's bloodmoon "mask" should properly appear while under the Torii buff
-Shadow Wukong and Shadow Monkey-Soldier-Clones no longer have "masks" under the bloodmoon
-Removed Vish Game Studio's logo flashbang, now a chill black and white logo will appear when starting the game

Changed files in this update

Just King Depot Depot 1059981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link