Bonus game update announcement on the 12th/2nd

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the mirror system will be updated at 10:30 on 12/2 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

[New role goes online]

New Spirit of Complaining: Complaining Couple

The residents in that street seemed to be able to hear a murmur echoing in the alley at midnight: "Come and play together... come and play together!"

A resentful puppet is a powerful resentful spirit. It can flexibly use its own puppet to interfere with the scout. The puppet can also be exchanged with itself to better attack the scout.

[Add Benefit Function]

● Monthly sign in award

"The page is renewed and the reward is upgraded! We look forward to meeting you every day~"

After this upgrade, the accumulated sign in rewards have been added to the Yi Rong Pill and the Heaven Reward Treasure Box.

● Silver millet and jade sand activity started

"The ground is covered with silver frost and jade sand is flying“

Time: 2022.12.2-2023.1.6

Rewards can be obtained after completing the task: Jiahui Wind Flow Shadow Series, Lingzhengying Christmas Hat, Xiaofang Christmas Deer, Xiaoming Christmas Red Nose, etc.

● Exchange mall in early season

The season exchange mall is open, and you can choose your skin!

Season coins are added. Season coins can be exchanged for items in season stores The season exchange shop was put on the market: the general season treasure box, the first season treasure box, the trick treasure box, the prop treasure box and other items Season coins can be obtained in the following ways: Holy stone exchange, pass upgrade, ranking match victory, segment award, and the total season treasure box award Treasure box reward description:

Treasure box reward of the whole season: you can get high-quality active skin in the past. For details, please see the Treasure box reward list.

Treasure box award for the first season:

Smart Probe: Luo Fang - Early Fire · Chivalrous and Tender Series

Grievance: Yang Qilang - Chuhuo · Cangming Tiger God series, Yang Qilang - Chuhuo · Cangming Tiger God (ghost fog)

The skin with fire theme at the beginning of this season will have special fire effects, and the spirit and ghost will have fire effects

● Launch in early season S1 -- early season

One night two years old, five minutes two years.

To bid farewell to the old and welcome the new, and to exorcise evil spirits and worship gods.

At the end of the year, the spirit of resentment began to stir up in the dark, hoping that the detectives could spend a peaceful New Year.

New season description:

A new season has been opened. After this season is updated, it will be recalculated from S1 season. This segment award upgrade is designed with the theme of "Initial Fire". The season theme skin and the pass skin are the same series.

New segment reward

Smart exploration: Luo Fang - Chuhuo · Lanzhi Changsheng series, Man Lin - Star Ring (headwear), season coins, special effect head portrait box (emperor) for Chuhuo season Simulated resentment: Yang Qilang - Chuhuo · Hell Prison Shura (set), Yang Qilang - Chuhuo · Hell Prison Shura (weapon), season coin, special effect head box (emperor) for the first season

Ranking match reward addition

After winning the game, you will get season coins Players who open super agents can get season coins even if they fail in qualifying

● Initial fire - permit online

The theme of the pass -- First Fire, the paid skin of the pass will be synchronized with the theme of the season skin.

This pass upgrade will give each player an additional 100 Soul Jade for help. I hope you can upgrade as soon as possible to get more rewards!

New upgrade and adjustment of pass:

The pass has two lines: [Free Version] and [Privileged Version]. There are 100 levels in total. After 100 levels, [Privileged Version] can obtain additional monetary rewards, and the highest level is 300 Soul Jade obtained through games and tasks every week has a maximum of 300 points Activity time: system opening time~00:00:00, March 2, 2023 (including server maintenance time) There are two schemes for unlocking the pass:

Direct payment of 88 yuan to unlock [Exclusive Edition] Spend 128 yuan to purchase [Exclusive Edition] and 20 additional pass levels

Reward upgrade

[White Whoring Version] After upgrading, you can obtain the following level rewards: Snow Girl Cherry Snow (set), Xiao Gang Legal Elite Series, avatar, ancient coin, broken jade, spirit coin, prop chest, trick chest, season coin

[Exclusive edition] After the award upgrade, additional level rewards can be obtained: Luo Fang - Chu Huo · Ice Soul series, Yang Qilang - Chu Huo · Qingyuan God of War series, Nalan - Hai Qingnahe (back decoration), Luo Fang - action, silver head frame of the first fire season limit, head portrait, ancient coins, broken jade, spirit coins, prop treasure chest, trick treasure chest, season coins

After the Moon and Starlight - Nalanlian Dance

"The stars are flying high, and the ink is swaying."

Time: 2022.12.2-2022.12.30

During the activity, you can get the exclusive hair style of Nalan Lian Dance Huiye by recharging 5000 yuan in total

After obtaining the exclusive hair style of Nalan Lian Dance Huiye, you can exchange it for other hair colors

Other additions

Return exchange: Swimsuit party exchange Add a special gift package for the resentful couple. The content of the gift package is: resentful couple - blood colored puppet (suit+body) resentful couple - rabbit biscuit (weapon) Exchange of new Holy Coins in the exchange mall Novice sign in on the 7th

[New fitting room]

Return theme: Summer Rain - Guagua Frog Series, Jiahui Sweet Orange Series Return to the market: Su Qing carp yellow duck series

Problem repair