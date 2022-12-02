Playtest 1.3

Joining the Playtest

If you haven't joined our Playtest yet, you do so in the Store Page. Just click "Request Access" and you'll immediately gain access to the playtest build.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1577460/Gamble_Tower/

If you need to report a bug or provide feedback, please do it in our Discord Server. Or just come chat with us. :)

Change Log

Improvements and Optimizations

Events

Fixed an issue where the Gambler Coin Flip Event was not correctly checking for the player’s currency.

General

Fixed permadeath (Characters that died during Expedition Results will no longer reappear as selectable on The Inn).

Save

Made an early autosave system that saves the game automatically every 5 minutes for your currently loaded slot (up to 3 backup saves).

Stability

Fixed soft lock related to character details

Fixed soft lock that happened when an enemy died during Enemy’s Turn while you held a capture gemstone and there were other allied characters left to act.

Fixed exception caused by denying Bob’s request.

System

Fixed an issue where the User Settings would only load when opening the options menu.

Fixed an issue where the game would utilize a lower and incorrect screen resolution.

Combat

Automated should now decrease on any action, not only upon attacking.

UI Changes

General

Added Sound Effects to Menu Buttons.

Fixed an issue where the Resolution List in the Options menu would show duplicate values.

Combat

You should no longer be able to open character details while a character acts, which caused lots of issues.

Warden

Improved the Animations when Spawning Character Cards.

Fixed the positioning of Character Cards (No longer snap to a new position when added/removed).

Known Issues

We've found some issues that we haven't managed to fix it yet, but expect them to be sorted out in future updates.

Ailments and other effects won’t appear correctly if you are using “Use Legacy Character HUD” option. We removed the legacy HUD until we manage to fix this.

Save files may become corrupted/unreadable due to something, we don’t know what is causing that yet, but we’ll be implementing a new save file reader that will (hopefully) prevent that crash from happening. If this happens, you can try to move your save file out of your APPDATA (%USERPROFILE%/Appdata/LocalLow/Indiebuild/Gamble Tower) folder until the issue is fixed.

You may not get currencies if you skip the expedition result animation. For now, if possible, avoid skipping the animation, we’ll be working on fixing this ASAP.

Couldn't Replicate

Those could have been fixed due to other fixes or can still be happening. If you manage to replicate any of them, please let us know how to in our Discord Server.