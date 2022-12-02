Hotfix 50.0449

Tweaks
Many items, equipment, and weapons have been tweaked for better balance
Added a particle effect to the luck coin drop for better understanding of the luck mechanic
Minor improvements to the physics system
Bug Fixes
Fixed issues with the Swamp entrance scene transition
Fixed multiple issues with multiple Island Jungle scene transitions
Fixed Frozen Flowers sometimes respawning in the air
Fixed Sogfish not damaging the player on attack
Fixed a HUGE issue causing many projectiles not to properly damage creatures/the player
Fixed many creatures not respawning properly (e.g. Frost Leech, etc.)
Fixed creature placement in the Ice Planes Cave which could cause a death loop to the player
Fixed Octopus sometimes not damaging player on attack
Fixed screenshots having an oval of transparency throughout the image
