Hotfix 50.0449

Tweaks

Many items, equipment, and weapons have been tweaked for better balance

Added a particle effect to the luck coin drop for better understanding of the luck mechanic

Minor improvements to the physics system

Bug Fixes

Fixed issues with the Swamp entrance scene transition

Fixed multiple issues with multiple Island Jungle scene transitions

Fixed Frozen Flowers sometimes respawning in the air

Fixed Sogfish not damaging the player on attack

Fixed a HUGE issue causing many projectiles not to properly damage creatures/the player

Fixed many creatures not respawning properly (e.g. Frost Leech, etc.)

Fixed creature placement in the Ice Planes Cave which could cause a death loop to the player

Fixed Octopus sometimes not damaging player on attack

Fixed screenshots having an oval of transparency throughout the image

