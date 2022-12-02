 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Adventures of Tree update for 2 December 2022

Hotfix 50.0449

Share · View all patches · Build 10061106 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tweaks

Many items, equipment, and weapons have been tweaked for better balance
Added a particle effect to the luck coin drop for better understanding of the luck mechanic
Minor improvements to the physics system

Bug Fixes

Fixed issues with the Swamp entrance scene transition
Fixed multiple issues with multiple Island Jungle scene transitions
Fixed Frozen Flowers sometimes respawning in the air
Fixed Sogfish not damaging the player on attack
Fixed a HUGE issue causing many projectiles not to properly damage creatures/the player
Fixed many creatures not respawning properly (e.g. Frost Leech, etc.)
Fixed creature placement in the Ice Planes Cave which could cause a death loop to the player
Fixed Octopus sometimes not damaging player on attack
Fixed screenshots having an oval of transparency throughout the image

Swing by our Discord server to report bugs and engage with us!
https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6

Changed files in this update

Base Windows Game Content - 64bit Depot 354861
  • Loading history…
Base Windows Game Content - 32bit Depot 354862
  • Loading history…
Base Linux Game Content - 64bit Depot 354863
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link