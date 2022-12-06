Developer Briefing #177 - Update 13 ‘Burning Snow’ Out Now!

Hey everyone,

The day is upon us, Update 13 ‘Burning Snow’, is out now across all platforms!

Burning Snow brings fast and fiery warfare to the game with Flamethrowers and Molotovs, as well as jeeps for all factions; landing alongside a brand new winter map, Kharkov, new Winter Uniforms, and an exciting new DLC pack.

Check out the official teaser for Update 13, Burning Snow and the changelog below:

**

**

Vehicles

Added Soviet T-70 Light Tank

Added Jeeps to all factions:

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Faction[/th]

[th]Vehicles[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GER[/td]

[td]Kubelwagen[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]US[/td]

[td]Willys Jeep[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]SOV[/td]

[td]GAZ-67[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Weapons

Added Flamethrowers:

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Faction[/th]

[th]Role[/th]

[th]Level[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GER[/td]

[td]Support[/td]

[td]Level 8[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]US[/td]

[td]Support[/td]

[td]Level 8[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Added Molotovs:

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Faction[/th]

[th]Role[/th]

[th]Level[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]SOV[/td]

[td]Assault[/td]

[td]Level 9[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]SOV[/td]

[td]Support[/td]

[td]Level 6[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]SOV[/td]

[td]Automatic Rifleman[/td]

[td]Level 3[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]SOV[/td]

[td]Rifleman[/td]

[td]Level 6[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

DP-27 buff - Reduced recoil while brace firing from 0.75 to 0.2 and increased damage from 65 at 75 meters to 100 at 150 meters

Loadouts

Added Lend-Lease Bazooka loadout for Soviet Anti-Tank Level 8

Maps

Added Kharkov - Warfare - Offensive GER - Warfare SOV

Added fire damage logic to preplaced fire assets across all maps

Gameplay/Features

Added persistent dismantle progression (saves progress for 5 seconds of inactivity)

Added shared dismantle progression (dismantles faster the more people there are assisting)

Improved Satchel placement logic

Improved Satchel damage consistency

Vehicle engines now drown when being submerged in water

Added new achievements:

Frozen Fields

You... Shall Not... Spawn!

Who's Garry?

Fast Track Delivery

Track and Trace

One Hit Wonder!

Firestarter

Medium-Rare

Extra Crispy Please

Fight Fire with Fire

This Is a Flammenwerfer, It Werfs Flammen

Hans! Get Ze Flammenwerfer!

Disco Inferno!

Molotov Party!

Za Zdorovie!

Jeep Let Loose

Jeepers!

Drop it Like Its Hot!

Dear Devs...

Liar, Liar, Pants of Fire!

Like a Moth to a Flame...

Get that Windshield Up!

Rollin' In The Jeep

Cosmetics

Skull Bucket DLC:

GER - Paratrooper Fallschirmjäger M38

GER - Double Decal Police M35

US - 101st Airborne 506th PIR Paratrooper M1

US - 29th Infantry Division M1

SOV - 1941 Model Blockaded Leningrad Helmet

SOV - M36 Budenovka Winter Cap

Winter Warfare DLC:

GER - Winter Covered Fallschirmjäger M38

US - Winter Covered M1

SOV - Winter Covered SSh-40

SOV - Winter Toques

Base Winter Uniforms:

US - M1943 Winter Uniform

SOV - Ameba Winter Uniform

GER - Heer Schneetarnjacke Winter Smok

Base Winter Helmets:

GER - White Painted M42

US - White Painted M1

SOV - Winter Painted SSh-36

SOV - Winter Painted SSh-40

SOV - White Ushanka

SOV - White Tied Ushanka

HUD/UI

Added the ability to set cosmetic presets in the Barracks and Loadout screens

Added additional non-verbal comms:

Precision Strike

Request Ammo

Optimization

Refactored the animation system to use fewer bones per character mesh

Particle and decal FX optimization

Improved LoDs for vehicles

Effects

Added variation to the Bombing Run explosion FX

Sounds

OPs/Garrisons/Half-tracks radio effect now fades to static noise when overrun by the enemy

Added UI SFX for deploy countdown in the final 3 seconds

Animation

Refactored a new animation system. This should result in increased performance and smoother animations in TPP

Server Administration

Map rotations now allow for duplicate entries of the same map

Added ability for admins to direct message players via RCON

Added RCON command to display game state information (team sizes, score, remaining time, current map, next map)

Steam64ID is now displayed in the Connect/Disconnect log

[Fixed] Temporary Bans Not Removed From RCon List Once Ban Timer Expires

Bug Fixes

[Fixed] Fix for the long standing ‘Loadout Bug’

[Fixed] Fix for the long standing ‘Grenade Bug’

[Fixed] Method which allowed non-recon roles to spawn on a Recon OP

Improved ‘Shots Hit’ statistic to not count structures/vehicles shot with firearms

[Fixed] Drivers can no longer turn off the engine to ‘stealth roll’ long distances in vehicles

[Fixed] Incorrect plane used to drop Ammo Drop for RUS/GER

[Fixed] The deploy button disappears when the player resigns the Commander role then creates/joins another unit without changing the role

[Fixed] The Russian Commander Fuel abilities list order isn't consistent and changes

[Fixed] Satchel Charges won't destroy barbed wire at certain distances

[Fixed] German Fuel Nodes are unable to be destroyed with Satchel Charges

[Fixed] Gunshot SFX can still be heard after the player that is shooting with certain weapons dies

[Fixed] The "Back" button in the Barracks menu does not work correctly immediately after a new favorite role is selected

[Fixed] 'Resign as commander' button doesn't disappear after rejoining previously created armor/recon unit

[Fixed] Panther (German Heavy) has a shorter cooldown after spawning it compared to the Tiger

[Fixed] Machine gun cannot be mounted in specific type of buildings across all the maps

[Fixed] Receiving an invite/request while on the deploy screen will block a player from leaving the loadout menu once accessed

[Fixed] [FPP] The German Small Ammunition box, Medical Supplies box and Explosive Ammo box have identical models when held in hand

[Fixed] "This sector is locked" hint triggers unproperly in deployment screen

[Fixed] Some achievements contain spelling errors

[Fixed] "Rain Hell" achievement does not unlock when killing 10 players with one projectile of the Katyusha strike

[Fixed] Attempting to join a server through a direct link does not launch the game or connect the player to a server if the game is running

[Fixed] Joining servers through the Steam Servers option with the game closed will leave the player on the Front-End

[Fixed] The player is unable to join a server through another player or by an invite when using the Steam Overlay

[Fixed] Muzzle flash FX is missing from DP-27 Machine Gun

[Fixed] US Medium Tank M4A3 has no SFX when colliding with objects

[Fixed] At very specific angles Trucks would sometimes not receive damage

[Fixed] Floating fireball is visible after vehicle engines are damaged and repaired

[Fixed] Tanks moving in reverse will automatically change to Gear 1 when the tracks are destroyed

[Fixed] Player doesn't get AFK kick after he already received one if the idle time is changed via RCon

[Fixed] Satchel damage against Belgian gates is inconsistent

[Fixed] Walking into supply truck crates causes the dropping sound effect to be played

[Fixed] AP and HE shells are unable to suppress enemy players

[Fixed] Supply box achievements count boxes placed instead of total supplies provided

[Fixed] Destroying the Panther rewards the player with the wrong combat score

[Fixed] Hull and coaxial machine guns do not reload after exiting and entering during reloading

[Fixed] Opening the game in windowed mode with certain resolutions will cause the top bar to appear off screen

[Fixed] Closing scoreboard while opening personal stats page will cause scoreboard to not appear

[Fixed] Choosing the Bill Head on a US role equips the player with the Hans Head from the German side

[Fixed] Kills With The RG-42 Grenade and Mk2 Grenade Are Not Recorded If Thrown Post Death

[Fixed] Soldiers don't have 3rd person animation for vertical aiming movements on specific map HQs

[Fixed] Head rotates unnaturally after being revived

[Fixed] The Russian Half-Track appears in the wrong part of the Russian Commander ability list

[Fixed] No animation transition present when ADS with Flare Gun

[Fixed] Some helmets fall through the ground after a player is headshot

Carentan

[Fixed] Some crater assets allowed players to see under the terrain

Purple Heart Lane

[Fixed] Player can spawn into closed house in C8

[Fixed] Invisible wall collision is present on a section of stone wall along the main road

Remagen

[Fixed] Rubble can be seen through when prone

[Fixed] There is a kill volume in sector E10 that makes vehicles disappear

[Fixed] Misaligned Train

[Fixed] Multiple visual issues around a trench

[Fixed] There is a large misaligned dirt pile near a German Bunker

[Fixed] Mud embankment along road is misaligned in multiple places

Kursk

[Fixed] Light can be see shining through the ground

[Fixed] Floating grass is present in certain areas

[Fixed] Misaligned terrain texture present in sector C9

[Fixed] A pair of wooden gates are not connected to any fence

[Fixed] The artillery shells are misaligned with the terrain

[Fixed] Two metal barrels in certain location are clipping through a wooden fence

Stalingrad

[Fixed] Players can clip into a specific metal roof and hide from enemies

[Fixed] One of the buildings in the vicinity of the Nail Factory lacks collision below the staircase on the ground floor

Utah

Repair stations spawn in American HQs on US-Offensive

[Fixed] Some hedge instances being able to block bullets

**

Known Key Issues

**

Infrequently a player’s face texture may become misaligned

Don't forget that if you haven't checked out the other Hell Let Loose socials you should do so. Like our discord you will find them great places for information and community interaction.



We also wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who took part in the recent PTE sessions and provided feedback ahead of release, we appreciate the time you take to share your experiences.

Now it’s time to bring the heat with Update 13! We’ll see you all on the frontline!