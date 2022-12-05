Game update v41078: The Caporettto update

Today we are releasing the first huge Map Update for Isonzo, introducing the infamous Battle of Caporetto on the Kolovrat Ridge, and the German Empire faction.

The German Empire

With this update, the German Empire joins the Kingdom of Italy and the Austro-Hungarian Empire on the Italian Front. They will be playable only on maps where the Germans historically participated, so for now they are limited to the Caporetto map.

Factions are extensive in Isonzo, and so the Germans come with a set of their own challenges to unlock the German arsenal; two uniforms per German class based on different years; and of course the weapons and gear themselves, all down to their own binoculars and gas masks. Alongside this, more German cosmetics are available in the Royal DLC.

Caporetto

The first map in the German Intervention offensive! Caporetto features a distinct look with the colours of fall, and pits the Kingdom of Italy as defenders against the German forces.

Prestige and levelling

This update brings two new features to level beyond the maximum class and player levels.

Class Prestiging lets you reset a class' level and unlocks in return for a fancy new class icon in the scoreboard. You can prestige each class 10 times to gain the esteemed golden icon. The prerequisite to prestige a class is reaching level 20 with it and completing its challenges. However, when prestiging, you only have to level to 20 again — you don't have to redo the challenges themselves.

The max player level has been increased from 100 to 150, with exceeding XP requirements, to really show off your expertise at the game.

Balancing

We are rolling out map changes to improve the balancing on the map towards Attackers. We targeted specific areas of Cengio and Gorizia as a pilot. If we see improvements in the overall match results, we can deploy these changes on other maps. Changes include sight line adjustments, HMG quantity and positions, and Forward Post positions.

Overtime now increases the capture speed of objectives over time. Since capture objectives are often the ones saved for last, we hope that this reduces the cases of overtime overstaying its welcome. We did many more adjustments which you can read below.

Full patch notes

New and improved

German faction

New map: Caporetto

German weapons, items and challenges

German DLC uniforms

Class prestige feature

Player Levels increased to 150

Bots use customization!

Rifle Grenade handling reworked

Resupplying ammo now takes loaded ammo into account

Standardised Static weapon use sensivity to prevent movement being too slow or fast

New one handed Melee attack animation for the shovel

Balancing changes

Capzone capture speed increases with length of Overtime

Balance improvements for problematic areas on Cengio and Gorizia

Lethal damage range increase for Heavy and Superhavy Artillery shells

Reduced non-lethal damage falloff for all types of Artillery shells making them more effective at suppression and dealing damage

Grenade stats adjusted

Increased fire rate for the Carcano and Vetterli M1870/87/15

Increased stopping power of the Vetterli M1870/87/15 and Vetterli M1870/87

Decreased fire rate for the Vetterli M1870/87/15 T.S.

Fixes