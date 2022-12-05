Game update v41078: The Caporettto update

Today we are releasing the first huge Map Update for Isonzo, introducing the infamous Battle of Caporetto on the Kolovrat Ridge, and the German Empire faction.
The German Empire
With this update, the German Empire joins the Kingdom of Italy and the Austro-Hungarian Empire on the Italian Front. They will be playable only on maps where the Germans historically participated, so for now they are limited to the Caporetto map.
Factions are extensive in Isonzo, and so the Germans come with a set of their own challenges to unlock the German arsenal; two uniforms per German class based on different years; and of course the weapons and gear themselves, all down to their own binoculars and gas masks. Alongside this, more German cosmetics are available in the Royal DLC.
Caporetto
The first map in the German Intervention offensive! Caporetto features a distinct look with the colours of fall, and pits the Kingdom of Italy as defenders against the German forces.
Prestige and levelling
This update brings two new features to level beyond the maximum class and player levels.
Class Prestiging lets you reset a class' level and unlocks in return for a fancy new class icon in the scoreboard. You can prestige each class 10 times to gain the esteemed golden icon. The prerequisite to prestige a class is reaching level 20 with it and completing its challenges. However, when prestiging, you only have to level to 20 again — you don't have to redo the challenges themselves.
The max player level has been increased from 100 to 150, with exceeding XP requirements, to really show off your expertise at the game.
Balancing
We are rolling out map changes to improve the balancing on the map towards Attackers. We targeted specific areas of Cengio and Gorizia as a pilot. If we see improvements in the overall match results, we can deploy these changes on other maps. Changes include sight line adjustments, HMG quantity and positions, and Forward Post positions.
Overtime now increases the capture speed of objectives over time. Since capture objectives are often the ones saved for last, we hope that this reduces the cases of overtime overstaying its welcome. We did many more adjustments which you can read below.
Full patch notes
New and improved
- German faction
- New map: Caporetto
- German weapons, items and challenges
- German DLC uniforms
- Class prestige feature
- Player Levels increased to 150
- Bots use customization!
- Rifle Grenade handling reworked
- Resupplying ammo now takes loaded ammo into account
- Standardised Static weapon use sensivity to prevent movement being too slow or fast
- New one handed Melee attack animation for the shovel
Balancing changes
- Capzone capture speed increases with length of Overtime
- Balance improvements for problematic areas on Cengio and Gorizia
- Lethal damage range increase for Heavy and Superhavy Artillery shells
- Reduced non-lethal damage falloff for all types of Artillery shells making them more effective at suppression and dealing damage
- Grenade stats adjusted
- Increased fire rate for the Carcano and Vetterli M1870/87/15
- Increased stopping power of the Vetterli M1870/87/15 and Vetterli M1870/87
- Decreased fire rate for the Vetterli M1870/87/15 T.S.
Fixes
- Fixed Voice chat sometimes not working!
- Fixed keybinds not being applied on the spawn map
- Fixed being able to hear other players even if Allow Voice Chat setting is turned Off
- Fixed footstep sounds not always being heard if the player is not visible
- Fixed missing sound on the lock squad button
- Fixed "Thus with a Kiss" achievement tracking for players even if they are not officers
- Fixed some achievements not being registered when completed
- Fixed tutorials not being automatically cycled
- Improvements to character movement while prone
- Fixed Ammo/Grenade crates not disappearing when a new blueprint is placed
- Fixed players sometimes being in the wrong stance while using an HMG
- Corrected weapon limit for Italian Carcano with Rifle Grenades
- Fixed wrong grenade counts for some classes
- Fixed issues with the dynamite planting animation
- Fiat Revelli closed bolt animation update
- Fixed Schonauer reload sounds being slightly out of sync
- Fixed Arditi dagger and Mustard gas names in the Kill info/feed
- Fixed camera shake from grenades affecting players from too far away
- Fixed first person footsteps sounding like there is someone following you while wearing Armor
- Fixed bots walking through the Sabotino bridge
- Improved Friends list functionality and performance
- Fixed Support Company Engineer perk speed bonus
- Fixed Rifle-grenadier perk resupplies giving more grenades than needed
- Further fix for being able to join private matches through the friends list without entering the password
