Ostranauts Hotfix Patch (0.10.0.11) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.10.0.11 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix to our recently released "Taking Inventory" update that fixes several bugs and issues reported by players.

Saves from v0.10.0.0 and later should work. If you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Fixed a Nullref bug when sending an item to a barter zone with categories set to null

Changed zone sorting to be clearer (1 category > multi categories > no categories)

Fixed a bug causing item to show old stack number when buying to barter zone

Fixed several problematic situations when trying to send bought items to zones that are still loading

Fixed a bug that caused AIs to lose their conversational skills/memory when their ship is unloaded from the scene (a.k.a. Brain Damage).

Fixed a bug that caused AI to continue trying to eat even if they were stuffed.

Fixed a bug that could cause off-screen ship to try to save while it hasn't finished loading

Fixed error when transiting before off-screen ship has finished loading

Changed AI food/drink seeking pledges to fire less often, so they don't stand around trying the same thing over and over.

Fixed a bug that caused under-floor bins to not correctly update room airtightness.

Fixed a bug that caused vendors to show more of an item than they actually had.

Added Restore interaction to the 2x104 and 2x2C04 bins.

Fixed misleading log grammar when improper footwear condition ends.

Added 5% move penalty to IsBarefoot, and caused barefoot to show in the inventory conditions list (with Well-groomed).

Change several temporary conditions' log language from "than most" to "than usual" (and changed some missed "is" to "feels")

Fixed a bug that cause King Incognito hacking fail to bestow "IsImprisoned", since no prison effects should occur.

This round of changes includes several fixes to the zone system, particularly with barter zones, and timing issues that could cause errors when off-screen ships were loaded/saved.

It also finally fixes the cause of "brain damage" bugs on NPCs, which was making them repeat conversation options incessantly. Note that this fix does not cure NPCs already afflicted, but just prevents new NPCs from getting the condition.

(Also note that most NPCs already had this issue before "Brain Damage" started appearing on their character sheets. The last update just started adding this label to them so we could track who had the issue, and narrow down where it came from.)

Lastly, there were a range of fixes applied to containers and log message grammar. Underfloor bins, in particular, had a problem that prevented them from sealing the floor, which is now fixed. And barefoot conditions now apply a minor movement speed penalty.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC