v0.80 Patch Notes

New:
Added the Tundra dungeon. The tundra has large open maps with no campfires. Remember to bring plenty of firewood.
Nearly everything will slow down your team in the tundra, so handwarmers and high dodge will help you avoid criticals.
QoL:
- Updated the werewolf sprite to a higher resolution
- Renamed Slush Slap to Snow Strike
- Updated Map colors for the cave and swamp
- Added a moth interaction with the will-o-wisp
- Enemies and monster girls in the skill animation screen are slightly smaller so they don't pop out of the screen and cover up numbers
- Acid Vomit and burn breath animations will now scale with enemy size
Bugs:
- Fixed visual issues with armor on the arachne
- Fixed choker visual bugs during attack animations
- Fixed scarf visual bugs during attack animations
- Fixed Rose perfume not healing. It will now heal 10% max hp when you swap.
- Fixed the Moodswing achievement not triggering
- Fixed another werewolf crash if they were alone when they transformed
- Fixed the swamp chain descending too early
- Selling a common artifact at the stall event will now give you gold
- Fixed a crash if the monster girl was alone and charmed
- Clearing the jungle dungeon will now always prompt the jungle complete cutscene
Balance:
- Sunscreen equipment effect has been changed to generate a yellow orb every turn
- Fur Boots equipment effect has been changed to generate a white orb every turn
- Rubber Boots equipment effect has been changed to generate a blue orb every turn
- Earplugs equipment effect has been changed to reduce all negative status effects recieved by 1.
- Fuzzy Socks equipment effect has been changed to start battle with 1 buffer
- Megaphone equipment effect has been changed to give Frenzy and Focus when targeting an ally
- Ice Skates equipment effect has been changed to inflict Bleed to a random enemy whenever the holder swaps
- Windchimes equipment effect has been changed to increase the damage of Elemental attacks
- Enemies that are immune to poison only will now also resist venom type skills
- Snails will now use bubble burst instead of slush slap
- Snails can now use condense slime and generates grey orbs
- Girls can now avoid the crocodile event if they have high dodge.
Changed files in this update