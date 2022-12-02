v0.80 Patch Notes

New:

Added the Tundra dungeon. The tundra has large open maps with no campfires. Remember to bring plenty of firewood.

Nearly everything will slow down your team in the tundra, so handwarmers and high dodge will help you avoid criticals.

QoL:

Updated the werewolf sprite to a higher resolution

Renamed Slush Slap to Snow Strike

Updated Map colors for the cave and swamp

Added a moth interaction with the will-o-wisp

Enemies and monster girls in the skill animation screen are slightly smaller so they don't pop out of the screen and cover up numbers

Acid Vomit and burn breath animations will now scale with enemy size

Bugs:

Fixed visual issues with armor on the arachne

Fixed choker visual bugs during attack animations

Fixed scarf visual bugs during attack animations

Fixed Rose perfume not healing. It will now heal 10% max hp when you swap.

Fixed the Moodswing achievement not triggering

Fixed another werewolf crash if they were alone when they transformed

Fixed the swamp chain descending too early

Selling a common artifact at the stall event will now give you gold

Fixed a crash if the monster girl was alone and charmed

Clearing the jungle dungeon will now always prompt the jungle complete cutscene

Balance: