Patch 1.1.0 Achievements and Minor Fixes!
-Added Achievements!
-Enabled Cloud Saves
-Reduced Shield HP, (to stop over reliance on the shield)
-Fixed issues with Shield blocking with bosses (The shield should now block the hits)
-Added further clarity for the Jump-Crouch tutorial text
-Reworked the costs for selling items (sale price is now only 25 less than the buy price)
-Fixed issue with Helm and Shield damage assets (Correct damaged asset now shows after loading a save file)
-Updated game logo
-Further performance optimizations
Any issues/bugs please email me at contact@lesserfate.com or @lesserfate on twitter, thanks.
Changed files in this update