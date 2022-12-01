Patch 1.1.0 Achievements and Minor Fixes!

-Added Achievements!

-Enabled Cloud Saves

-Reduced Shield HP, (to stop over reliance on the shield)

-Fixed issues with Shield blocking with bosses (The shield should now block the hits)

-Added further clarity for the Jump-Crouch tutorial text

-Reworked the costs for selling items (sale price is now only 25 less than the buy price)

-Fixed issue with Helm and Shield damage assets (Correct damaged asset now shows after loading a save file)

-Updated game logo

-Further performance optimizations

Any issues/bugs please email me at contact@lesserfate.com or @lesserfate on twitter, thanks.