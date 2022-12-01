As well as the continuation and conclusion of What Mavis wants, we've got a load of QoL improvements, mechanics tweaks, fixes and some more physical quirks for your character.

You can now find out What Mavis wants.

Check your slums murder squad if you don't have this already.

Cannibal mutants now get The last taboo sooner.

Selling human flesh on Working the streets now has its own card, with some additional options.

You can now sell Mood spikes while Working the streets.

Four new physical quirks.

Put a (high) cap on the Dressed to impress bonus for being familiar with a clothing style.

Clarified some text around Killing for the clinic.

Blocked seeing night cycle cards if you get up in the morning while it's still dark; you'll see It's still early instead.

Just woke up now lasts longer for night hawks if they get up in the morning while it's still dark.

You can now get Nil's girl as a special girl if you previously refused.

Put a soft cap on Working your crews.

You can no longer apply Working your crews to the same team twice in a row.

Working your crews now decays with days passing.

New card to remind you to use Working your crews.

Notifications now show any stat changes that occurred on hover.

Inventory items now show a little more info on hover.

Added rate limiting on some keyboard shortcuts (should prevent some blank card rendering errors).

Made some small performance improvements when switching between cards.

New artwork.

Fixed Spike/Sexual prowess having an incorrect buff for Skill/Sex.

Fixed some potential erroneous text on Cheating on Angelique.

Fixed a skipped potential block of content in final scene of The only resort.

Fixed some problems with the Notes for Banshee.

Fixed sometimes gaining an empty bottle instead of losing one when making a cleaning kit.

Fixed Traffic congestion sometimes not being equipped as an effect.

Fixed the Bullet Storm achievement not firing.

Fixed a rare case where it wasn't possible to deal with pimping trouble.

Fixed not being able to access the cure for poisoning at The backstreet clinic if you didn't have another injury.

Fixed some character profiles not loading.

Fixed the special recipes menu not always showing up for cannibal characters in the kitchen.

More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!